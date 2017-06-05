General view of White Hart Lane

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Mabbutt to undergo heart surgery

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on October 6, 2013
© Getty Images
Former Tottenham Hotspur captain and club ambassador Gary Mabbutt is to undergo heart surgery on Monday afternoon.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 13:36 UK

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed that club legend Gary Mabbutt is to undergo heart surgery on Monday afternoon after being taken to hospital with chest pains.

The 55-year-old spent 16 years with the Lilywhites during his playing days, racking up close to half a century of appearances during that time.

Mabbutt, a member of the 1984 Uefa Cup and 1991 FA Cup winning squads, will go under the knife later today.

A Spurs statement read: "Gary Mabbutt was admitted to hospital this morning where he will undergo heart surgery later after suffering chest pains and breathlessness. Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy!".

Mabbutt has been a club ambassador at Tottenham since 2010 and was recently paraded around the pitch following the final game to be staged at White Hart Lane.

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard (R) puts the ball past West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop to score his team's secong goal during the FA Cup final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff, 13 May 2006.
Read Next:
Top five greatest FA Cup finals
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gary Mabbutt, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Tottenham Hotspur News
Part-time ninja Adam Smith in action during the Premier League game between Bournemouth and Stoke City on May 6, 2017
Adam Smith not interested in talk of Tottenham Hotspur interest
 Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City close to sealing Kyle Walker move?
 A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur crest ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United at White Hart Lane on October 6, 2013
Tottenham Hotspur legend Gary Mabbutt to undergo heart surgery
Janssen: 'I am keeping my options open'Arsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'Spurs to offload Moussa Sissoko to China?Report: PSG want Danny Rose this summerSissoko: 'I want talks with Pochettino'
Man United 'favourites to sign Rose'Janssen: "I expected to play more"Spurs, Everton to battle for Maguire?Rose: 'Youngsters lucky to have Pochettino'Why Ross Barkley should stay at Everton
> Tottenham Hotspur Homepage


 