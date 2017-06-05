Former Tottenham Hotspur captain and club ambassador Gary Mabbutt is to undergo heart surgery on Monday afternoon.

Tottenham Hotspur have revealed that club legend Gary Mabbutt is to undergo heart surgery on Monday afternoon after being taken to hospital with chest pains.

The 55-year-old spent 16 years with the Lilywhites during his playing days, racking up close to half a century of appearances during that time.

Mabbutt, a member of the 1984 Uefa Cup and 1991 FA Cup winning squads, will go under the knife later today.

A Spurs statement read: "Gary Mabbutt was admitted to hospital this morning where he will undergo heart surgery later after suffering chest pains and breathlessness. Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy!".

Mabbutt has been a club ambassador at Tottenham since 2010 and was recently paraded around the pitch following the final game to be staged at White Hart Lane.