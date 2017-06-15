Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that "the best answer is to be quiet" following allegations of tax fraud.
The 32-year-old has been accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office of almost £13m over four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights.
Real Madrid subsequently leapt to the defence of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, but Ronaldo himself has suggested that he will keep his mouth closed regarding the allegations.
Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet 🇵🇹
Ronaldo scored 42 goals for Madrid across all competitions last season, helping them to the league and Champions League double.