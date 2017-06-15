General view of Bernabeu

Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo to 'stay quiet' during tax probe

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo says that "the best answer is to be quiet" amid allegations of tax fraud.
Last Updated: Thursday, June 15, 2017 at 15:59 UK

Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that "the best answer is to be quiet" following allegations of tax fraud.

The 32-year-old has been accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office of almost £13m over four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights.

Real Madrid subsequently leapt to the defence of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, but Ronaldo himself has suggested that he will keep his mouth closed regarding the allegations.

Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet 🇵🇹

Ronaldo scored 42 goals for Madrid across all competitions last season, helping them to the league and Champions League double.

Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates scoring the opening goal against Juventus in the Champions League final on June 3, 2017
Real Madrid support Ronaldo in tax probe
