Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has said that "the best answer is to be quiet" following allegations of tax fraud.

The 32-year-old has been accused of defrauding the Spanish tax office of almost £13m over four counts of tax fraud relating to image rights.

Real Madrid subsequently leapt to the defence of the four-time Ballon d'Or winner, but Ronaldo himself has suggested that he will keep his mouth closed regarding the allegations.

Sometimes the best answer it's to be quiet 🇵🇹



Ronaldo scored 42 goals for Madrid across all competitions last season, helping them to the league and Champions League double.