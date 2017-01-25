Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly taken home by ambulance after suffering "sudden wrist pains" while driving.

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly taken home in an ambulance after complaining of "wrist problems" during a skiing trip.

The 31-year-old is said to have been driving to the Navacerrada ski resort near Madrid with girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez on Sunday night when he was struck by "sudden wrist pains" and pulled over.

Spanish showbiz website Informalia said that Ronaldo then called for an ambulance to take him and his girlfriend back home, while a tow truck was ordered to transport his new £260,000 Lamborghini back to the city.

Ronaldo was seen with his right wrist bandaged up during Saturday's win over Malaga at the Bernabeu after he picked up a knock in training the day before.

Police and local ambulance services refused to comment on the report.