Cristiano Ronaldo will no longer attend a promotional event in London this weekend due to the UK terror threat level being upgraded.

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has cancelled a scheduled appearance in London on Saturday following the attack that took place in Manchester earlier this week.

Twenty-two people were killed and many more injured when a home-made bomb went off following an Ariana Grande gig at the Manchester Arena on Monday night.

In the wake of the terror incident the UK threat level has been upgraded, leading to Ronaldo pulling out of an event at the InterContinental Hotel to promote his SIXPAD training gear.

A SIXPAD statement read: "Following the upgrading of the UK's terror threat, it is with regret that we have had to postpone Saturday's public appearances with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Safety is of paramount importance and given the high profile and public nature of this event we've taken the tough decision to postpone all activity until a later date."

Security has been tightened at many sporting events taking place across Britain in the coming weeks, including the Champions League final in Cardiff on June 3, where Ronaldo's Madrid side take on Juventus.