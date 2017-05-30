Golf legend Tiger Woods denies that he was under the influence of alcohol when he was arrested at 3am on Monday in Florida.

Fourteen-time Major winner Tiger Woods has insisted that "alcohol was not involved" when he was arrested by police in Florida in the early hours of Monday morning.

The 41-year-old American golfer was detained by the authorities in Jupiter at around 3am for driving under the influence (DUI).

Woods looked bleary-eyed in the mugshot that was released, but the former world number one has insisted that he suffered an "unexpected reaction" to prescribed medication.

The four-time Masters champion issued a statement apologising for his arrest, saying: "I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved. What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn't realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.

"I would like to apologise with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again."

Woods has not played since February due to ongoing back problems that have hampered his career over the last few years.