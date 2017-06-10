Premier League 'considering late morning kickoff times'

A proposal has reportedly been put forward by the Premier League to move as many as 22 games a season to 11.30am on a Sunday from the start of the 2019-20 season.
The Premier League is looking to cram in additional televised fixtures and could shift Sunday kickoff times to 11.30am, according to a report.

Should the proposal come into effect, which has been put forward to cash in on the lucrative Asian TV market, as many as 22 games could be shifted to the late-morning slot.

It is claimed by the Daily Mail that league chiefs put the proposal forward at a meeting earlier this week, with the intention of getting the plans in place ready for the 2019-20 season.

The big six clubs in the English top flight - Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United - will likely be the sides most affected by the move.

A report earlier this week suggested that as many as 200 Premier League games a season could be televised in two years' time.

