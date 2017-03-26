Jeff Stelling will continue presenting Sky's Gillette Soccer Saturday coverage for the foreseeable future after making clear that he has no current plans to retire.

Long-serving Gillette Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling has joked that he has no current plans to retire as he has the "best job in the world".

The 62-year-old hinted earlier this week that he was preparing to call it a day after 40 years in the industry in order to spend more time relaxing in Portugal.

Stelling, who also fronts Sky's Friday Night Football coverage, has now clarified the 'misunderstood' comments made and insisted that any such plans of retiring are a long way off yet

"It was, shall we say, a misunderstanding," he told talkSPORT. "One day I will retire, but I am not planning it this year, next year or the year after.

"I look at someone like Phil Thompson and he is many years older than me, and he is still going strong! I have got the best job in the world, why would I want to retire from it? I get paid for watching football with my mates and talking about it."

Stelling started life in the media business as a reporter for Radio Tees and has since presented coverage of a number of sports, including snooker, horse racing and darts.