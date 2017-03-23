Long-serving presenter Jeff Stelling admits that he is considering retirement after spending 40 years in the industry.

The 62-year-old, who fronts Gillette Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, has spent 40 years in the industry, but is now ready to 'put his feet up on the beach'.

"I don't know how much longer I'll do presenting. I've done it for 40 years," Stelling told the Daily Star. "I am not sure how long it will go on for. I might want to put my feet up. I am getting on – the next decision will be retirement."

"I want to stick my feet up on the beach. We spend as much time as we can in Portugal when it isn't the football season. I love it there. I'd be very happy to spend a bit more time out there."

Stelling, who first worked as a reporter for Radio Tees, has also previously presented coverage of horse racing, snooker and darts, in addition to fronting Channel 4's Countdown.