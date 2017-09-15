Lancashire Police confirm that former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found safe and well in Liverpool after going missing in Manchester

Police have confirmed that former footballer Clarke Carlisle has been found safe and well in Liverpool.

The 37-year-old's family issued an appeal earlier on Friday after he went missing in Manchester at 6am BST and was unable to be contacted.

Carlisle had last been seen by a family member in Preston on Thursday afternoon, sparking concern over his wellbeing.

However, Lancashire Police posted a statement on social media which read: "Great news. Former footballer Clarke Carlisle, 37, who went missing has been found safe and well in Liverpool this evening.

"Many thanks to everyone who helped with our appeal to find him."

The ex-Burnley and Queens Park Rangers defender has a history of mental illness and had previously launched a mental health charity called the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis.

Carlisle made more than 500 appearances for nine clubs during his 16-year career and was also chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association.