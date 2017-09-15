The family of Clarke Carlisle, formerly of Queens Park Rangers, Watford and Burnley among others, are seeking information as to his whereabouts.

The family of former footballer Clarke Carlisle have appealed for information regarding his whereabouts after being unable to contact him.

Carlisle, who represented the likes of Queens Park Rangers, Watford and Burnley during his playing days, is last believed to have been seen in Manchester city centre at 6am on Friday morning.

The 37-year-old has dealt with mental health problems in the past, spending six weeks in a psychiatric unit three years ago after being hit by a lorry.

A former chairman of the Professional Footballers' Association, the ex-defender launched the Clarke Carlisle Foundation for Dual Diagnosis in 2015.

Carlisle's family are increasingly concerned for his welfare and have urged the public to come forward with any information.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Lancashire Police on 101, quoting 0235 of September 15.