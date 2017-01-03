Sir Bradley Wiggins becomes the latest Olympian to join the 2017 edition of TV sports show 'The Jump', less than a week after announcing his retirement from cycling.

Five-time Olympic champion Sir Bradley Wiggins has embarked on his first "sporting challenge" since calling time on his illustrious cycling career - an appearance on winter sports show 'The Jump'.

Six days after announcing his retirement, the 36-year-old becomes the latest to sign up for the celebrity Channel 4 programme which is famed for its dangerous nature.

The last series was plagued by a number of injuries to contestants, with fellow sports stars Beth Tweddle and Rebecca Adlington both being left battered and bruised.

Wiggins, who will be joined by Olympians Jade Jones and Louis Smith - three of 13 competitors to have signed up for the 2017 edition - says that he has a "big passion" for skiing.

"It was a mix of that and the other committed names this year that made me want to sign up," he said. "Major retiring Olympians such as Sir Steve Redgrave have also trod this path. I see this as a sporting challenge and want to go out there and win it. Just don't call me a celebrity."

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler and Wales rugby great Gareth Thomas have also been announced as part of the lineup for the show, which gets under way later this month.