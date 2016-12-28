Britain's most decorated Olympian Sir Bradley Wiggins announces his retirement from cycling at the age of 36.

In a statement posted on social media site Facebook, the five-time Olympic gold medalist thanked the public for their 'love and support' and said that cycling 'gave him everything'.

"I have been lucky enough to live a dream and fulfil my childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12," read the statement.

"I've met my idols and ridden with and alongside the best for 20 years. I have worked with the world's best coaches and managers who I will always be grateful to for their support. What will stick with me forever is the support and love from the public through thick and thin, all as a result of riding a pushbike for a living.

"2012 blew my mind and was a gas. Cycling has given me everything and I couldn't have done it without the support of my wonderful wife Cath and our amazing kids. 2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards, "feet on the ground, head in the clouds" - kids from Kilburn don't win Olympic Golds and Tour de Frances'! They do now."

Wiggins landed his first Olympic medal (bronze) in the 2000 Games, before four years later becoming the first Briton to win three Olympic medals at the same games since 1964. The 2008 Games brought two more golds for the cyclist, before becoming the first British winner of the Tour de France in 2012.

The former BBC Sports Personality of the Year was knighted in 2013 for his services to cycling and secured eight world titles on the road and track during an illustrious 20-year career.