Sergio Aguero's girlfriend Karina has insisted that she has "no regrets" after she became involved in a Twitter row with his ex-wife.

The spat started when Karina's nine-year-old daughter had an alleged squabble with Benjamin, the eight-year-old son of Aguero and ex-wife Gianinna Maradona.

Karina - a pop star in Argentina - accused Maradona of inventing a problem between the two children, also claiming that she had received threats of legal action.

"I never defend myself but I don't think children should be involved in grown-ups' problems," Karina told an Argentinean TV station. "I did what I did because my daughter's not to be messed with. And I would do it again. I've no regrets.

"I can understand people on social media saying I've made things worse but I wanted to make things that needed to be pointed out very clear so there'd be no more problems.

"I can put up with being criticised myself over things I know are lies. If I'd wanted to go on TV I could have done so many times to say things. I've become well-known through my own efforts and not from speaking badly about others.

"I can put up with you trying to make me look bad but don't take it out on my daughter. Why ring a lawyer and invent a problem between children that didn't exist?"

Aguero has yet to publicly comment on the issue.