Sergio Aguero's current girlfriend becomes involved in a Twitter row with his ex-wife.

Manchester City frontman Sergio Aguero's current girlfriend Karina has become embroiled in a Twitter row with his former wife Gianinna Maradona.

The spat started after Karina's daughter Sol allegedly fell out with Aguero and Maradona's son Benjamin.

Karina tweeted at Maradona: "If you have something to say about my daughter then call and tell me. I can handle it and you can tarnish my name all you like, but don't get involved with my daughter."

Maradona then replied: "Children reflect the manners they have picked up from their parents and anyone who has had the privilege of personally knowing Benjamin can tell you what I am like as a mother. He is sweet, polite and a good friend, son and grandson."

Aguero has yet to get involved in the dispute.