Sergio Aguero's girlfriend, ex-wife in Twitter spat

Sergio Aguero in action during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Manchester City on December 31, 2016
Sergio Aguero's current girlfriend becomes involved in a Twitter row with his ex-wife.
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Manchester City frontman Sergio Aguero's current girlfriend Karina has become embroiled in a Twitter row with his former wife Gianinna Maradona.

The spat started after Karina's daughter Sol allegedly fell out with Aguero and Maradona's son Benjamin.

Karina tweeted at Maradona: "If you have something to say about my daughter then call and tell me. I can handle it and you can tarnish my name all you like, but don't get involved with my daughter."

Maradona then replied: "Children reflect the manners they have picked up from their parents and anyone who has had the privilege of personally knowing Benjamin can tell you what I am like as a mother. He is sweet, polite and a good friend, son and grandson."

Aguero has yet to get involved in the dispute.

Sergio Aguero of Manchester City in action during his side's Champions League clash with Barcelona at the Etihad Stadium on November 1, 2016
