Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has reportedly been branded "The Big Man" by his teammates due to the size of his penis.

The 35-year-old moved to Old Trafford over the summer and has made an instant impact for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring 26 goals in 35 appearances in all competitions.

The Swede has previously been labelled "The Big Man" due to his 6'4" height, but according to The Sun, the United players have begun to use the nickname after he revealed his "giant manhood" in the changing rooms.

"Zlatan's obviously a big bloke and now it appears it's in more ways than one," a source told the newspaper. "The players call him Big Man as a bit of a joke about his package.

"When the others put towels on after a shower he walks about naked. He doesn't lack confidence and it's easy to see why."

Meanwhile, Ibrahimovic is expected to be banned for at least three games for an incident with Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings at the weekend.