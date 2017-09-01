Cheshire Police confirm that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with a drink-driving offence.

Cheshire Police has confirmed that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court later this month.

The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football with England last week, was stopped by police in Wilmslow at 2am on Friday morning.

Rooney, driving a black VW Beetle at the time of his arrest, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18 - the day after Everton's meeting with Manchester United in the Premier League.

A statement from the police force read: "Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow. The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18/9/2017."

Rooney, England's record all-time scorer with 53 goals, was earlier pictured enjoying himself at Bubble Room Bar in Alderley Edge, six hours or so before his arrest.