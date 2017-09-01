Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police

A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
© SilverHub
Cheshire Police confirm that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with a drink-driving offence.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 1, 2017 at 14:10 UK

Cheshire Police has confirmed that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court later this month.

The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football with England last week, was stopped by police in Wilmslow at 2am on Friday morning.

Rooney, driving a black VW Beetle at the time of his arrest, has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on September 18 - the day after Everton's meeting with Manchester United in the Premier League.

A statement from the police force read: "Cheshire Police has charged a man with drink-driving following a vehicle stop in Wilmslow. The man was arrested shortly after 2:00am today, Friday 1 September, after officers stopped a black VW Beetle on Altrincham Road, Wilmslow.

"Wayne Rooney, aged 31, of Collar House Drive, Prestbury, has since been charged with driving whilst over the prescribed limit. Rooney has been released on bail and is due to appear at Stockport Magistrates' Court on 18/9/2017."

Rooney, England's record all-time scorer with 53 goals, was earlier pictured enjoying himself at Bubble Room Bar in Alderley Edge, six hours or so before his arrest.

Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Read Next:
Rooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink-driving'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Wayne Rooney, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Jose Mourinho watches on during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Manchester United on August 19, 2017
Gary Neville hails "outstanding" Jose Mourinho transfer business
 A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police
 Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham United on August 13, 2017
Premier League breaks transfer spending record as total surpasses £1.4 billion
Walker mocks Dier over failed Man Utd moveEx-United chief: 'Wenger was our top choice'Wolves miss out on midfield duo?Man Utd's Willock joins UtrechtFergie sympathises with Reds over Coutinho
Man United 'make last-ditch Willian bid'Smalling to remain at Manchester United?United 'make £50m offer for Asensio'Wolves 'in talks for United youngster'Mahrez released to 'complete transfer'
> Manchester United Homepage
More Everton News
A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police
 Ross Barkley in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Joey Barton 'embarrassed' for Ross Barkley's agent after failed Chelsea move
 Wayne Rooney in action for Everton against Sevilla on August 6, 2017
Everton star Wayne Rooney 'arrested on suspicion of drink-driving'
Birmingham sign Everton youngster WalshBarkley 'never had Chelsea medical'Moshiri confirms Ross Barkley U-turnRoss Barkley to join Chelsea in January?Merson "shocked" by Barkley's Chelsea snub
Giroud wife refused Everton move?Barkley performs U-turn during medical?Everton 'want Fulham teen Adeniran'Barkley rejects move to Chelsea?Everton complete Nikola Vlasic signing
> Everton Homepage
More England News
A dejected Wayne Rooney during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Everton on August 27, 2017
Wayne Rooney charged with drink-driving by Cheshire Police
 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain of Arsenal in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park on August 29, 2015
Gareth Southgate: 'I don't see Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain as a central midfielder'
 England midfielder Jordan Henderson in action during his side's international friendly with Spain at Wembley on November 15, 2016
Gareth Southgate to share around England captaincy duties
Southgate confirms Hart will startPreview: Malta vs. EnglandJones, Trippier miss England trainingChalobah: "Chelsea is in the past now"Dele Alli plays down Wembley struggles
Pickford withdraws from England dutyCarl Jenkinson targets England recallMaguire "delighted" with England call-upMourinho 'understands Rooney decision'Shakespeare: 'Maguire future England captain'
> England Homepage


 