Everton striker Wayne Rooney has reportedly been arrested for alleged drink-driving.

The 31-year-old would ordinarily have been with his England teammates as they jetted out to Malta for this evening's World Cup qualifier, but he is no longer part of the international setup.

The striker announced his retirement from England duty last week, opting to walk away as the country's leading scorer with 53 goals.

According to The Mirror, Rooney was stopped by Cheshire police on Thursday after a night out and arrested on suspicion of drink-driving.

The forward's sole focus is now on his club football with Everton, who re-signed him earlier this summer from Premier League giants Manchester United.

Rooney spent 13 years at Old Trafford, winning 12 trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.