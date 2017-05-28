Guillermo Varela 'considering legal action' against Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester United full-back Guillermo Varela in action for Uruguay Under-20s in January 2013.
Guillermo Varela admits to being unhappy after his loan spell with Eintracht Frankfurt was cut short, accusing the club of 'polluting' his name.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 28, 2017 at 12:07 UK

Manchester United youngster Guillermo Varela has accused loan club Eintracht Frankfurt of 'polluting' his name after being suspended for getting a tattoo.

The 24-year-old was punished for going against team orders, forcing the German outfit to cut short the loan agreement prior to Saturday's German Cup final with Borussia Dortmund.

Varela has been left unhappy by his treatment and is said to be considering legal action, pointing out that he and his Man United teammates were inked prior to last season's FA Cup final victory over Crystal Palace.

"My name is polluted," he told Suddeutsche Zeitung. "I wonder what Real Madrid should do with Sergio Ramos, who is tattooing every week.

"I cannot explain why I'm being so severely punished, and I'm not the only Eintracht professional to get a tattoo before the final, but only I was nailed to the cross for going against the manager.

"Before the 2016 FA Cup final, we went out with several players and got a tattoo, and then we won. Now I wanted to repeat that because it brought us so much luck with Manchester."

Varela made 10 competitive appearances for Frankfurt, who went down 2-1 to Borussia Dortmund in the DFB-Pokal final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin.

