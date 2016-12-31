Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Old Trafford
Man UtdManchester United
2-1
Middlesbrough
Martial (85'), Pogba (86')
Blind (57')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Leadbitter (67')
Chambers (92')

Usain Bolt calls MUTV to share views on Manchester United win over Middlesbrough

Usain Bolt celebrates winning the men's 100m on August 14, 2016
© BBC
Presenters on Manchester United's in-house television channel were left surprised when Usain Bolt called up to discuss the club's 2-1 win over Middlesbrough.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 14:09 UK

Grant Leadbitter's 67th-minute strike at Old Trafford appeared to be securing all the points for the visitors, but Anthony Martial equalised in the 85th minute, before Paul Pogba headed Man United's winner less than a minute later.

In the traditional post-match phone-in, MUTV presenter Mandy Henry introduced the next called as being a "Usain from Jamaica" and added: "It's not Usain Bolt is it?"

The triple-triple Olympic champion and fastest man in history replied by saying "It is Usain Bolt," before giving his opinion on the New Year's Eve match.

He said: "They came through like the old Manchester United. They came through and pushed on and persevered, the Manchester United way. It was a great match, I am very happy about this."

Bolt, a well-known Red Devils fan and football lover, is expected to retire from athletics in 2017.

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial does a better celebration after scoring during his side's Premier League clash with Stoke City at Old Trafford on October 2, 2016
