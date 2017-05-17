Manchester United star Paul Pogba has posted a tribute to his father Fassou Antoine following his death at the age of 79.
The 24-year-old has been given compassionate leave by the Premier League club, which is why he was absent from United's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and will miss this evening's contest against Southampton at St Mary's.
Pogba posted a video of himself appearing to show his father how to dab, and alongside the Instagram clip he wrote: "RIP Pap. Merci to L'Hôpital Américan de Paris and to the Christie Clinic in Manchester for all the care to my dad. Allez Papa, c'est nous la Pogbance!!"
It is not yet known whether Pogba will be available for next Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax, which will be staged in Stockholm.
United can secure a place in the Champions League if they win the showdown.