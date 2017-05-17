General view of Old Trafford

Manchester United

Manchester United star Paul Pogba posts touching tribute to his late father

Manchester United star Paul Pogba pays tribute to his father on Instagram following the 79-year-old's death.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 19:05 UK

Manchester United star Paul Pogba has posted a tribute to his father Fassou Antoine following his death at the age of 79.

The 24-year-old has been given compassionate leave by the Premier League club, which is why he was absent from United's 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur and will miss this evening's contest against Southampton at St Mary's.

Pogba posted a video of himself appearing to show his father how to dab, and alongside the Instagram clip he wrote: "RIP Pap. Merci to L'Hôpital Américan de Paris and to the Christie Clinic in Manchester for all the care to my dad. Allez Papa, c'est nous la Pogbance!!"

A post shared by Paul Labile Pogba (@paulpogba)

on


It is not yet known whether Pogba will be available for next Wednesday's Europa League final against Ajax, which will be staged in Stockholm.

United can secure a place in the Champions League if they win the showdown.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in action during the EFL Cup final against Southampton at Wembley on February 26, 2017
Read Next:
Pogba ruled out of Southampton clash
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Paul Pogba, Fassou Antoine, Off The Pitch
Your Comments
More Manchester United News
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho on the touchline ahead of the Premier League match against Sunderland on April 9, 2017
Live Commentary: Southampton 0-0 Manchester United
 A maniacal Jose Mourinho tries to figure out how many matches his side have drawn at Old Trafford this season during the Premier League clash with Arsenal on May 7, 2017
Ajax boss Peter Bosz criticises Jose Mourinho for moaning about fixtures
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Manchester United to re-sign Michael Keane from Burnley in £25m deal?
Rodriguez deal to be part-funded by Adidas?Team News: De Gea left out at St Mary'sPogba posts touching tribute to fatherRashford: 'I've earned Mourinho's trust'Report: Bale prefers United switch
United, Milan plotting Aubameyang swoop?Guardiola: 'Rodriguez would adapt to PL'Fosu-Mensah could return for Europa finalWoodward hails "tremendous progress" under MourinhoMourinho slams "crazy" fixture schedule
> Manchester United Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 