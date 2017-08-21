Manchester City and Everton will pay tribute to the victims of May's Manchester terrorist attack and the recent atrocity in Barcelona.

Both sets of players will wear shirts with Manchester's iconic worker bee emblem - symbol of the industrial backbone of the city - stitched into the fabric.

Tonight's match marks the first home game that City have played at the Etihad Stadium since a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured around 120 others at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

The worker bee will also include the red and yellow colours of Barcelona out of respect for the 14 lives that were lost when terrorists ploughed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas and Cambrils.

The players will also don black armbands in tribute to the victims.