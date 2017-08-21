Aug 21, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Etihad Stadium
Attendance: 49,108
Man CityManchester City
1-1
Everton
Sterling (82')
Walker (42'), Kompany (78')
Walker (44')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rooney (35')
Schneiderlin (7'), Davies (24'), Rooney (84')
Schneiderlin (88')

Manchester City, Everton to pay tribute to victims of Manchester, Barcelona attacks

A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City and Everton will pay tribute to the victims of May's Manchester terrorist attack and the recent atrocity in Barcelona.
Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 at 19:56 UK

Manchester City and Everton will show solidarity this evening by paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester and Barcelona terrorist attacks.

Both sets of players will wear shirts with Manchester's iconic worker bee emblem - symbol of the industrial backbone of the city - stitched into the fabric.

Tonight's match marks the first home game that City have played at the Etihad Stadium since a suicide bomber killed 22 people and injured around 120 others at an Ariana Grande concert in May.

The worker bee will also include the red and yellow colours of Barcelona out of respect for the 14 lives that were lost when terrorists ploughed into pedestrians in Las Ramblas and Cambrils.

The players will also don black armbands in tribute to the victims.

Samir Nasri of Manchester City during the Barclays Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Manchester City at The Hawthorns on August 10, 2015
