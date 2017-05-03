Liverpool announce that they will rename the Centenary Stand after club legend Kenny Dalglish.

Liverpool have announced that the Centenary Stand at Anfield will be renamed after Kenny Dalglish.

The legendary Scot holds a four-decade association with the Merseyside giants, with his playing career at the club spanning from 1977 to 1990 and two managerial stints lasting 371 games.

Ahead of their 125th anniversary, Liverpool have revealed that they will mark Dalglish's time at the club by naming one of their four stands after him.

Principal co-owner John W Henry told the club's official website: "It is testament to Liverpool's history and status that we are not lacking in truly great individuals, whose names could easily grace a stand at Anfield, but in Kenny Dalglish we have a person who carries such immense significance to the fabric of this club, so it feels somewhat incumbent on us to recognise this in a manner that is befitting to the man.

"He is unique, not just to Liverpool, but to the game in England as a whole, having achieved greatness as a player and then enjoyed such success as a manager. His record and trophies won on both fronts speak for themselves. However, Kenny's contribution to Liverpool goes beyond goals scored, points amassed and silverware placed in the cabinet. His values are Liverpool's values – he represents what is best about this football club.

"The leadership and solace he gave to individuals, the club and city as it tried to come to terms with the trauma and tragedy of Hillsborough transcended sporting achievement. His name is synonymous with our club, with our home and the city of Liverpool. Now it will be as visible as it is palpable."

Liverpool recently revealed their new strip ahead of their 125th year.