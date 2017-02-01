Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino is fined £20,000 and banned from driving for a year after pleading guilty to drink-driving at Liverpool Magistrates Court.

The 25-year-old was arrested by police in the early hours of Christmas Eve after being found to be over the legal limit having been pulled over for briefly driving on the wrong side of the road in Liverpool city centre.

Firmino, who pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving, argued that he took a wrong turn due to the confusing layout of Hanover Street, and District Judge Shelvey accepted the mitigating circumstances but insisted that the Brazilian remains responsible for driving under the influence.

"I apologise to the club, manager, teammates and supporters. I promise to everyone in the Liverpool family I will learn from this mistake," he said in a statement.

Firmino's one-year ban from driving could be reduced to nine months if he completes a drink-driving course.

The case at Liverpool Magistrates Court was initially due to be heard yesterday, but was postponed due to Firmino's involvement in Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.