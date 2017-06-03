Jun 3, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Millennium Stadium
Juventus
1-4
Real Madrid
Mandzukic (27')
FT(HT: 1-1)
Ronaldo (20', 64'), Casemiro (62'), Asensio (90')
Hundreds of Juventus fans injured in Turin stampede

A Juventus supporter waves their logo during the Italian Serie A football match between Juventus and Fiorentina at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on February 9, 2013
Hundreds of Juventus fans are reported injured following a stampede which occurred in Turin's Piazza San Carlo during a public showing of the Champions League final.
Last Updated: Sunday, June 4, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Hundreds of Juventus fans have been left injured after a firecracker provoked a stampede in Turin during the Champions League final, police have said.

People had assembled in Piazza San Carlo, one of the northern Italian city's main squares, to watch a live relay of the Bianconeri's game against Real Madrid from Cardiff.

During the second half of the match, video cameras from the square show a sudden rush in the middle of the crowd, said to have been caused by the loud bang of a firecracker which was mistaken for a gunshot or explosion.

The rush caused fans to be flung against barriers and led to a stampede as people ran out of the square in fear, with bags and shoes left scattered on the ground.

According to BBC News, around 1,000 people were injured in the incident, with a seven-year-old boy reported to be in critical condition in hospital with head and chest injuries.

Police in Turin have set up an information point to help people find their loved ones, and they are investigating what caused the panic.

Massimiliano Allegri watches on during the Serie A game between Milan and Juventus on April 9, 2016
