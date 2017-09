Cheshire Police confirm that Everton's Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving.

Cheshire Police has confirmed that Everton striker Wayne Rooney has been charged with drink-driving and will appear in court on September 18.

The 31-year-old, who announced his retirement from international football with England last week, was stopped by police in Wilmslow at 2am on Friday morning.

Rooney, who was driving a black VW Beetle at the time, has been released on bail.

More to follow.