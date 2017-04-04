Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois announces that he has split from long-term girlfriend Marta Dominguez, hinting that he intends to remain in London with Chelsea.

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he has 'amicably split' from long-term girlfriend Marta Dominguez, citing the long distance between them as the reason why.

Former Atletico Madrid stopper Courtois is expecting a second child with Marta, who continues to reside in the Spanish capital.

Courtois has announced that the pair split last year, however, which all but indicates that he has no intention of departing Chelsea this summer, amid growing links with a switch to Real Madrid.

"Marta and I are no longer together. Since the beginning of September, we have decided to end our relationship, on amicable terms," he said in a statement. "We both went our own way, even though she was already expecting our second child. She moved to Madrid, I stayed in London.

"We still love each other and we get along very well, but we don't have a romantic relationship anymore. But we don't run away for our responsibilities. We are first and foremost parents of a beautiful princess, Adriana, and our about to be born son, Nicolas.

"We'll strive to give our children the love and attention they deserve. Marta and I will be still present in each other's lives, as good friends and the best parents for our two kids. Their luck is our priority. In the meantime we're looking forward to the birth of our second child."

Courtois, who spent three years on loan with Atletico, has been constantly linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the past two years.