Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois splits from pregnant girlfriend

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
© SilverHub
Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois announces that he has split from long-term girlfriend Marta Dominguez, hinting that he intends to remain in London with Chelsea.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 15:50 UK

Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has confirmed that he has 'amicably split' from long-term girlfriend Marta Dominguez, citing the long distance between them as the reason why.

Former Atletico Madrid stopper Courtois is expecting a second child with Marta, who continues to reside in the Spanish capital.

Courtois has announced that the pair split last year, however, which all but indicates that he has no intention of departing Chelsea this summer, amid growing links with a switch to Real Madrid.

"Marta and I are no longer together. Since the beginning of September, we have decided to end our relationship, on amicable terms," he said in a statement. "We both went our own way, even though she was already expecting our second child. She moved to Madrid, I stayed in London.

"We still love each other and we get along very well, but we don't have a romantic relationship anymore. But we don't run away for our responsibilities. We are first and foremost parents of a beautiful princess, Adriana, and our about to be born son, Nicolas.

"We'll strive to give our children the love and attention they deserve. Marta and I will be still present in each other's lives, as good friends and the best parents for our two kids. Their luck is our priority. In the meantime we're looking forward to the birth of our second child."

Courtois, who spent three years on loan with Atletico, has been constantly linked with a move to the Bernabeu in the past two years.

Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois makes a save during the game with Manchester United on October 26, 2014
Read Next:
Courtois accused of cheating on girlfriend
>
View our homepages for Thibaut Courtois, Marta Dominguez, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois splits from pregnant girlfriend
 Players fight after Sergio Aguero is sent off during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Chelsea on December 3, 2016
Preview: Chelsea vs. Manchester City
 Victor Moses in action for Chelsea on October 1, 2016
Chelsea wing-back Victor Moses doubtful for Manchester City clash
Guardiola: Chelsea "deserve" seven-point leadConte: Chelsea in "really good position"Hazard: 'I treat the ball like a woman'Chelsea 'closing on Issa Diop deal'Merson: 'Sanchez could join Chelsea'
Report: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talksLloris: 'Top-four spot is primary goal'Benteke: 'Palace deserved Chelsea win'Hazard hints at long-term Chelsea stayPremier League trio chasing Donnarumma?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Real Madrid News
Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in action during his side's Premier League clash with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on January 14, 2017
Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois splits from pregnant girlfriend
 Gareth Bale embraces Karim Benzema during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Seville on March 20, 2016
Result: Real Madrid move five points clear at La Liga summit
 Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea in action during the Premier League clash with Arsenal at Old Trafford on November 19, 2016
Real Madrid 'determined to sign David de Gea'
Zidane hails 'dangerous' BenzemaHernandez 'open to Real Madrid move'Zidane: 'Marseille is my club of heart'Man United 'target Real Madrid trio'Isco "feeling very good" at Real Madrid
Zidane would welcome Raul to Real MadridZidane calls for Isco to sign new dealReal Madrid to consider move for Wenger?Live Commentary: Real Madrid 3-0 Alaves - as it happenedHazard hints at long-term Chelsea stay
> Real Madrid Homepage


You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
 