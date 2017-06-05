Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez is questioned on an alleged sexual assault while on holiday in Marbella, according to reports.

Atletico Madrid defender Theo Hernandez has been questioned on an alleged sexual assault, according to reports.

According to El Espanyol, a 20-year-old female filed a complaint against the 19-year-old, who was taken to the police station to give evidence in the aftermath of the alleged incident.

It is reported that the incident occurred in Marbella, with the female in question claiming that Hernandez sexually assaulted her for "several minutes" in a vehicle, before being thrown out onto the street.

Various publications in Spain have claimed that Hernandez has denied the accusation, but with a sexual assault report now filed, Spanish police will look into the incident which is alleged to have occurred near the Olivia Valere club.

Hernandez, who is currently on holiday after rejecting the chance to represent France's Under-21 team, spent the 2016-17 season on loan at Alaves, making 37 appearances in all competitions.

Real Madrid have been strongly linked with a move for the left-back in recent weeks.