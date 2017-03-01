Aston Villa announce £81.3m loss

Aston Villa announce an operating loss of £81.3m in its final season in the Premier League.

Aston Villa recorded an operating loss of £81.3m in their final season in the Premier League, the club has announced.

The figures for the 2015-16 accounting period saw a reduction in turnover from £115.7m to £108.8m, primarily as a result of reduced TV revenue due to their league standings.

The club said that the trebling of its deficit was down to £79.6m of "exceptional items" but declined to provide further explanation of the figure.

Dr Tony Xia took over the club in a £76m deal in June 2016, so the financial impact of his takeover and the club's relegation to the Championship will not be reflected until the next annual statement.

Vill are almost certain not to bounce back to the top flight at the first opportunity, currently sitting 16 points adrift of the playoff places in the Championship table.