Sep 5, 2017 at 9pm UK at ​Estadio Hernando Siles
Bolivia
1-0
Chile
Arce (58' pen.)
Campos (19'), Justiniano (45'), Chumacero (70'), Bejarano (84')
Chumacero (90')
FT(HT: 0-0)

Beausejour (20')

Chile fans protest against Alexis Sanchez's girlfriend

Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
© Offside
Unhappy Chile fans are planning a protest march against the girlfriend of Alexis Sanchez, accusing her of making him "fat and lazy".
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, September 7, 2017 at 16:10 UK

Thousands of Chile fans are planning a protest march against the girlfriend of Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez next month.

The 28-year-old is believed to have been dating actress Mayte Rodriguez for several months, and unhappy Chileans believe that she is responsible for making him "fat and lazy".

Sanchez has endured a tough time in recent weeks, having missed out on a £70m move to Manchester City and being part of the Chile side that suffered defeats to Paraguay and Bolivia during the international break.

Those losses have left the county outside of the qualification places for the World Cup with just two matchdays remaining and a protest has now been arranged for October 5, the day that Chile host Ecuador in Santiago.

The Facebook event is titled "March so that Alexis ends it with Mayte and returns to his level to reach the 2018 World Cup in Russia" and already has more than 9,000 interested parties.

Earlier this week Sanchez took to social media to hit out at "bad people [who] criticise without knowing".

Chile forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring the equaliser against Brazil in their World Cup last-16 match in Belo Horizonte on June 28, 2014
Alexis Sanchez suffers injury scare?
Arsene Wenger watches on during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Jack Wilshere sits injured during the Premier League game between Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth on April 15, 2017
 Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
Alexis Sanchez hides his face in shame during the Premier League game between Liverpool and Arsenal on August 27, 2017
 Chile's forward Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring a goal during the Round of 16 football match between Brazil and Chile at The Mineirao Stadium on June 28, 2014
 Alexi Sanchez during a Chile training session on March 22, 2016
