General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Report: Ivan Gazidis to be grilled by Arsenal fans ahead of Bournemouth game

South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
© Getty Images
Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will reportedly face a grilling from disgruntled supporters prior to Saturday's Premier League home meeting with Bournemouth.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, September 8, 2017 at 19:20 UK

A report has claimed that Ivan Gazidis will face a barrage of questions from angry Arsenal fans prior to Saturday's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

Arsenal Supporters Trust will meet with the club's chief executive prior to the Cherries game at the Emirates Stadium at Highbury House, similar to a meeting which took place in April.

Since that meeting, manager Arsene Wenger has been handed a new two-year contract at the club and, while there were some changes made to the backroom staff, no director of football was appointed.

Arsenal also lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Premier League rivals Liverpool before the transfer window closed and failed to replace him with AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.

According to The Telegraph, Gazidis will be quizzed on the club's "mismanaged transfer window", their decision to reappoint Wenger "against the wishes of the independent members of the board" and his own perceived failure to be a "catalyst for change".

Arsenal currently sit 16th in the Premier League table following one win and two defeats in their opening three games, including a 4-0 hammering at Liverpool.

Arsenal's Alexis Sanchez grimaces during the Premier League defeat to West Bromwich Albion on November 21, 2015
Read Next:
Sanchez to be used in Lemar swap deal?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Thomas Lemar, Ivan Gazidis, Arsene Wenger, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Off The Pitch, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Germany forward Thomas Muller in action for his side during the international friendly with Italy on November 15, 2016
Manchester United 'keeping tabs on Thomas Muller'
 Arsenal fans hold up 'Wenger Out' signs during the Premier League clash with Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on April 17, 2017
Arsenal fans 'planning fresh Wenger Out protest'
 South African Chief Executive Ivan Gazidis looks on before the English Premier League football match between Queens Park Rangers and Arsenal at Loftus Road in London on May 4, 2013
Report: Ivan Gazidis to be grilled by Arsenal fans ahead of Bournemouth game
Sanchez to be used in Lemar swap deal?Sanchez, Coutinho, Kane - Five players in the spotlightGuardiola: 'Arsenal wanted Sterling'Pep Guardiola 'unsure of Sanchez future'Draxler hopeful over Barcelona switch?
Arsenal keen to sign Lemar in January?Wenger suspects Liverpool of 'tapping up' OxNicholas: 'Leave Sanchez on the bench'Cech: 'Arsenal approach is changing'Toure: 'Wenger feeling the pressure'
> Arsenal Homepage


LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 