Arsenal chief executive Ivan Gazidis will reportedly face a grilling from disgruntled supporters prior to Saturday's Premier League home meeting with Bournemouth.

A report has claimed that Ivan Gazidis will face a barrage of questions from angry Arsenal fans prior to Saturday's Premier League meeting with Bournemouth.

Arsenal Supporters Trust will meet with the club's chief executive prior to the Cherries game at the Emirates Stadium at Highbury House, similar to a meeting which took place in April.

Since that meeting, manager Arsene Wenger has been handed a new two-year contract at the club and, while there were some changes made to the backroom staff, no director of football was appointed.

Arsenal also lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to Premier League rivals Liverpool before the transfer window closed and failed to replace him with AS Monaco forward Thomas Lemar.

According to The Telegraph, Gazidis will be quizzed on the club's "mismanaged transfer window", their decision to reappoint Wenger "against the wishes of the independent members of the board" and his own perceived failure to be a "catalyst for change".

Arsenal currently sit 16th in the Premier League table following one win and two defeats in their opening three games, including a 4-0 hammering at Liverpool.