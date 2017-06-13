Who should we look out for in the US Open?

All eyes will be on Dustin Johnson when the American star defends his US Open tile at Erin Hills this week.

Once again, the USGA has opted for a new course for the year's second Major and will be hoping it plays better than the one from two years ago at Chambers Bay when the greens were not fit for purpose.

Johnson will start as favourite and, with this week's Wisconsin venue weighing in at 7,741 yards – the longest in US Open history – there is no doubt it will favour the bigger hitters.

The 32-year-old certainly falls into that category and, with fairways wider than normally seen at US Open courses, it also offers a little leeway for those not so straight off the tee.

Johnson looked almost unbeatable when winning three straight titles ahead of the Masters but was unable to play at Augusta after slipping down some stairs and injuring his back.

The world number one returned with a second-place finish at the Wells Fargo Championship but has not looked himself in his past two outings and missed the cut last time at the Memorial.

However, he is a class act and it would surprise nobody to see him there or thereabouts on Sunday.

Rory McIlroy has been tipped for glory but the Northern Irishman will be undercooked as his injury-plagued campaign means he has only played once since the Masters.

He finished tied for 35th at the Players and has been busy rehabbing a rib injury ever since.

He can never be counted out, however, as the former champion is devastating when he gets his nose in front.

Another former champion, Jordan Spieth, may have the game for Erin Hills as his errant driving should not be so much of an issue.

However, a runners-up berth at the Dean and Deluca aside, the Texan has shown little to suggest that he will add to his two Majors later this week, with several missed cuts, including at the Players.

Off-course issues have affected Jason Day but the world number three secured second place at the Byron Nelson and seems to be rediscovering his touch at just the right time.

Like McIlroy, once on a roll the Australian is almost unstoppable and the rest of the field will be hoping he does not catch fire this week.

Another Aussie appears to be getting his game in order too, as Adam Scott has three top 10s from five outings.

After winning The Masters in 2013, it was thought that the 36-year-old would push on to claim more Majors but he has been unable to convert seven top-10s into wins.

His sublime swing looked as good as ever last week at the St Jude Classic and a man who combines power and accuracy will hope to do well at the tournament's new venue.

With no Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, it is time for the new generation to shine once more and Spanish sensation John Rahm is surely a Major winner in waiting.

Still only 22 and having turned professional just last year, the talented youngster is long off the tee and just seems to find a way of getting round tough courses with little or no fuss.

With the USGA sure to set the course up with firm greens, staying out of trouble and approaching from the fairways will be key, and that is something Rahm does exceptionally well.

Whether he wins it this time around only time will tell but there seems little doubt that his name will be on the trophy at some stage of his career.