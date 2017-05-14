American duo JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley hold a one-shot lead over the chasing pack heading into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass.
Holmes shot a two-under par 70 to climb above joint-overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen at the top, while Stanley remains at the summit alongside his compatriot on nine under for the tournament with a round of 72.
Oosthuizen slipped down to third, sitting one stroke back on eight under, and Kim Si-woo is in fourth after carding a solid four-under par on Saturday.
England's best hope of success is Ian Poulter, who stays in a tie for fifth with a bogey-free 71 - his one birdie coming on the second hole.
Masters champion Sergio Garcia fired a strong round of 67 to make it to five under, meanwhile, leaving him within three of the leading duo heading into Sunday's final session.