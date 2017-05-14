Kyle Stanley is joined by American compatriot JB Holmes at the top of the Players Championship leaderboard, with Louis Oosthuizen slipping down to third.

American duo JB Holmes and Kyle Stanley hold a one-shot lead over the chasing pack heading into the final round of the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

Holmes shot a two-under par 70 to climb above joint-overnight leader Louis Oosthuizen at the top, while Stanley remains at the summit alongside his compatriot on nine under for the tournament with a round of 72.

Oosthuizen slipped down to third, sitting one stroke back on eight under, and Kim Si-woo is in fourth after carding a solid four-under par on Saturday.

England's best hope of success is Ian Poulter, who stays in a tie for fifth with a bogey-free 71 - his one birdie coming on the second hole.

Masters champion Sergio Garcia fired a strong round of 67 to make it to five under, meanwhile, leaving him within three of the leading duo heading into Sunday's final session.