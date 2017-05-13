Ian Poulter moves into contention at Players Championship

Ian Poulter of team Europe plays a shot during the first day's fourball matches at the EurAsia Cup on January 15, 2016 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
© Getty Images
Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley hold a two-shot lead over the field at the halfway stage of the Players Championship, but Ian Poulter moves into contention.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, May 13, 2017 at 09:16 UK

Ian Poulter has recorded a second-round 67 to move into contention at the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The Englishman dropped three shots during the closing stages of his opening 18 holes, but he replied in excellent fashion, registering four birdies from his first seven holes on Friday.

He bogeyed the ninth but an eagle on the par-five 15th - which came from a putt from over 27 feet - ensured that he moved up 46 places into fifth position at the halfway stage.

Poulter sits four shots adrift of leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley, who both produced rounds of 66 to hold a two-shot advantage over the field.

JB Holmes and Vijay Singh remain closest to the duo, while further down the field, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey hold a share of 10th spot.

Defending champion Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson all hold a share of 23rd place, while world number one Dustin Johnson, Roy McIlroy and Masters winner Sergio Garcia are in 43rd.

However, Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald - both former world number ones - were among the players to miss the cut.

You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Louis Oosthuizen, Kyle Stanley, Ian Poulter, JB Holmes, Vijay Singh, Jon Rahm, Paul Casey, Jason Day, Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, Roy McIlroy, Sergio Garcia, Jordan Spieth, Luke Donald, Golf
Your Comments



Golf on LockerDome
 