Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley hold a two-shot lead over the field at the halfway stage of the Players Championship, but Ian Poulter moves into contention.

Ian Poulter has recorded a second-round 67 to move into contention at the Players Championship at Sawgrass.

The Englishman dropped three shots during the closing stages of his opening 18 holes, but he replied in excellent fashion, registering four birdies from his first seven holes on Friday.

He bogeyed the ninth but an eagle on the par-five 15th - which came from a putt from over 27 feet - ensured that he moved up 46 places into fifth position at the halfway stage.

Poulter sits four shots adrift of leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Kyle Stanley, who both produced rounds of 66 to hold a two-shot advantage over the field.

JB Holmes and Vijay Singh remain closest to the duo, while further down the field, Jon Rahm and Paul Casey hold a share of 10th spot.

Defending champion Jason Day, Henrik Stenson and Phil Mickelson all hold a share of 23rd place, while world number one Dustin Johnson, Roy McIlroy and Masters winner Sergio Garcia are in 43rd.

However, Jordan Spieth and Luke Donald - both former world number ones - were among the players to miss the cut.