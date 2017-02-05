Sergio Garcia marks his 250th European Tour appearance with victory at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic, finishing three shots ahead of Henrik Stenson.

Sergio Garcia has finished with a bogey-free round of 63 at the Omega Dubai Desert Classic to claim his 12th European Tour title.

The Spaniard took a three-shot lead into the final day thanks to a strong end to the third round, which saw him birdie on the last hole despite the tough conditions.

There was to be no looking back for Garcia, as a trouble-free final round at the Emirates Golf Club, including three birdies, saw him maintain his advantage over closest challenger and Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson.

Stenson bogeyed on the 12th and 15th holes to see his hopes of success slip away, though his score of 16-under par for the tournament was still enough to comfortably finish in second.

Englishman Tyrrell Hatton and Lasse Jensen finished in a tie for third, two strokes clear of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Peter Uihlein, while George Coetzee was down in seventh on 11 under.

The celebrations centered on Garcia, though, who marked his 250th European Tour appearance with a first win since the Commercial Bank Qatar Masters in 2014.