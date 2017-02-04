Sergio Garcia birdies on the final hole despite the tough conditions to open up a three-shot lead on Henrik Stenson at the Dubai Desert Classic.

Sergio Garcia will take a three-shot lead into the final round of the Omega Dubai Desert Classic after making light work of the difficult conditions.

The Spaniard was unfazed by the fading light at the Emirates Golf Club as he carded a third-round 68, leaving him on 16-under par for the tournament.

Garcia's solid round began with a bogey on the first but ended with an impressive birdie in the dark after the sun had set, while Ryder Cup teammate Henrik Stenson carded 57 to remain close behind.

England's Ian Poulter and Prom Meesawat of Thailand are both five shots behind the overnight leader, meanwhile, thanks to rounds of 67 and 68 respectively to keep the heat on Garcia.