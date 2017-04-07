Unheralded American Charley Hoffman defies tricky blustery conditions to take a four-shot lead after day one of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National.

The 40-year-old made light of the high winds to make 65 and surpass compatriot William McGirt's earlier 69.

Lee Westwood is third on two under, one ahead of fellow Englishmen Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy atoned for a poor outward nine with three birdies in four holes from the 13th as he salvaged a level-par 72.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, carded 75, while defending champion Danny Willett of England started his defence with a double bogey and a bogey before fighting back to finish one over par.

The action in Augusta had began on a sour note when world number one Dustin Johnson pulled out on the first tee after injuring his back when slipping on the stairs at his rental house on Wednesday.