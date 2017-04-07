Charley Hoffman opens up four-shot lead on day one of 81st Masters

Charley Hoffman of the United States walks off the 17th tee during the second round of the 2015 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2015
Unheralded American Charley Hoffman defies tricky blustery conditions to take a four-shot lead after day one of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National.
Last Updated: Friday, April 7, 2017 at 10:17 UK

Unheralded American Charley Hoffman has taken a four-shot lead despite blustery conditions on day one of the 2017 Masters at Augusta National.

The 40-year-old made light of the high winds to make 65 and surpass compatriot William McGirt's earlier 69.

Lee Westwood is third on two under, one ahead of fellow Englishmen Justin Rose, Andy Sullivan and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy atoned for a poor outward nine with three birdies in four holes from the 13th as he salvaged a level-par 72.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 champion, carded 75, while defending champion Danny Willett of England started his defence with a double bogey and a bogey before fighting back to finish one over par.

The action in Augusta had began on a sour note when world number one Dustin Johnson pulled out on the first tee after injuring his back when slipping on the stairs at his rental house on Wednesday.

Rory McIlroy squats to line up a shot during the first round of The Masters on April 7, 2016
