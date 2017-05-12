Carlos Sainz admits eye on Red Bull move

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
© Getty Images
Spanish 22-year-old Carlos Sainz could be a beneficiary of a rumoured driver reshuffle for 2018.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:11 UK

Amid rumours that Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo could be on the move for 2018, Spanish 22-year-old Carlos Sainz could be a beneficiary of that reshuffle.

The Toro Rosso driver was almost poached by Renault this year, but Red Bull clung to his 2017 contract.

"For me it's positive if they don't want to let me go because it means they consider me," Sainz told Spanish newspaper Diario Sport, referring to his bosses Helmut Marko and Christian Horner.

"I prefer not to talk about the future, but it's good to know that my bosses value me."

The rumour in Barcelona is that Ricciardo might find his way out of his Red Bull contract for a switch to Ferrari, opening up a plum seat at the senior team.

"Obviously I don't say much but I always think these things in my head and yes, I would love to one day be fighting for victories with a team like Red Bull," said Sainz. "That is my goal."

Sainz has picked up 11 points so far in 2017.

Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Read Next:
Sainz: 'Top teams light years ahead'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Carlos Sainz, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Helmut Marko, Christian Horner, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Toro Rosso News
Daniil Kvyat of Toro Rosso walks in the paddock during previews to the Spanish Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit de Catalunya on May 12, 2016
Davide Valsecchi: 'Daniil Kvyat could return to Red Bull'
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Carlos Sainz admits eye on Red Bull move
 Carlos Sainz of Toro Rosso during previews to the Formula One Grand Prix of China at Shanghai International Circuit on April 14, 2016
Carlos Sainz 'happy' at Toro Rosso
Sainz: 'Top teams light years ahead'Kvyat 'not friends' with SainzHorner: 'Red Bull not letting Sainz go'Sainz: 'McLaren engine rumours hard to believe'Sainz flattered by Prost praise
Sainz tells son to forget Renault for nowKvyat unclear over next F1 career moveRenault advisor Prost 'big fan' of SainzToro Rosso still open to engine name changeJames Key: 'Toro Rosso not blue Mercedes'
> Toro Rosso Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 