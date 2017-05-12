Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo on the move?

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Top drivers Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso could be on the move, according to rumours in the Barcelona paddock.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, May 12, 2017 at 10:05 UK

Top drivers Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso could be on the move, according to rumours in the Barcelona paddock.

Although leading the world championship for Ferrari, Vettel is rumoured to have inked a 'pre-agreement' to switch to Mercedes for 2018.

"I don't know," the German said in Barcelona. "Is [the rumour] coming from Italy? Maybe you should ask the Italians - they seem to know more than I do."

Most paddock insiders believe that if there is any truth to the rumour, it is probably just a negotiating ploy ahead of Vettel's contract talks.

"Seb has been first or second for the last four races," said his former Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo. "I think in that case you don't want to leave."

More likely, perhaps, is that Vettel's teammate Kimi Raikkonen will leave, opening up a potential return to red for Fernando Alonso.

However, it is unclear whether Ferrari would pair Vettel with Alonso, who quit the Maranello team amid some acrimony three years ago.

"I'm signing my contract, I'm not signing other people's contract, so it's not my decision," said Vettel. "But I'm ready to race whoever comes along."

Spaniard Alonso's patience with struggling McLaren-Honda is almost certainly up, so when asked if he would consider returning to Ferrari he answered: "I'm open to anything."

However, a more likely contender for a 2018 Ferrari seat is Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo, even though he is under contract.

"At the moment I have a contract with Red Bull, so unless some really strange things happen, my situation will not change," said the Australian.

Vettel leads the championship by 13 points ahead of Lewis Hamilton heading into Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix.

Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Read Next:
Alonso to decide future after summer break
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo, Kimi Raikkonen, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Ferrari News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo on the move?
 Nico Hulkenberg of Germany and Sauber F1 walks in the paddock before the Belgian Grand Prix at Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps on August 25, 2013
Nico Hulkenberg tips Ferrari for title
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksVettel tips Barcelona boost for Red BullRicciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'
Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPAlonso still not regretting Ferrari exitVettel to use 'racing socks' from RussiaVettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'
> Ferrari Homepage
More McLaren News
Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel, Fernando Alonso, Daniel Ricciardo on the move?
 Red Bull's Mark Webber in the pits on September 7, 2013
Mark Webber: 'Honda crisis threatens McLaren future'
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren-Honda during previews ahead of the Bahrain Formula One Grand Prix at Bahrain International Circuit on March 31, 2016
Fernando Alonso to decide future after summer break
Webber: 'Button not taking Monaco seriously'Carey: 'Alonso at Indy 500 unfortunate'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoWolff: 'Indy 500 about Alonso's ego'Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exit
Briatore backs Alonso's Indy 500 challengeBoullier: 'Honda help better for F1'Alonso, McLaren eye Indy return in futureBoullier: 'McLaren crisis worse for Alonso'Boullier: 'Honda eyeing engine customer for 2018'
> McLaren Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 