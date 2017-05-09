Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?

Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Sebastian Vettel may already have a "pre-agreement" to switch to Mercedes for 2018.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Sebastian Vettel may already have a "pre-agreement" to switch to Mercedes for 2018, according to Formula 1 media insider Leo Turrini.

Although leading the world championship, German Vettel - whose Ferrari contract expires late this year - is rumoured to be in talks with Mercedes.

"It is no secret to anyone that after Rosberg's retirement, Mercedes contacted Seb," wrote Turrini in his Quotidiano blog.

"During the pre-season test in Barcelona, Niki Lauda told friends confidentially that Vettel has a pre-agreement with the Germans for next season."

However, Turrini said that Ferrari subsequently surprised with their strong pace, and therefore could ink a new deal with the quadruple world champion for 2018 and beyond.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 