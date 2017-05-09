Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
© Getty Images
Niki Lauda says that Mercedes have work to do to catch up with Ferrari.
By
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:51 UK

Niki Lauda has said that Mercedes have work to do to catch up with Ferrari.

Although Valtteri Bottas won in Russia, Lewis Hamilton struggled and the Brackley-based team think it is because the Ferrari is better managing the new Pirelli tyres.

"Sometimes we have a car of two parts," team chairman Lauda told Germany's Auto Motor und Sport, "with a tyre window at the front and another at the rear."

A team engineer said that although Hamilton struggled at Sochi, there has been progress in how Mercedes understand the tyres.

"Ferrari is still ahead," the engineer said, "but we are good at understanding problems and drawing conclusions. However it could take some races before we get fully on top of it, because some of the problems are probably due to the car."

Lauda tipped Hamilton to bounce back strongly this weekend in Barcelona, after a particularly bad show of form in Russia.

"Bottas was quicker because he won the race but Lewis is an outstanding talent, a world champion," said the the F1 legend.

"Bottas beat him but perhaps the next three times maybe Lewis will do that."

Hamilton trails championship leader Sebastian Vettel by 13 points heading into the Barcelona race.

Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Read Next:
Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Niki Lauda, Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksHamilton thinks 'nothing' about RosbergEcclestone happy with Ferrari-Mercedes fightLauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoBottas: 'Number two talks no motivation'
Result: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GPLauda: 'Mercedes not leaving F1 for Formula E'Hamilton open to Mercedes team ordersWolff: 'Mercedes dominance not good for F1'Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat Vettel
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Mercedes admit Ferrari 'still ahead'
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel has Mercedes 'pre-agreement'?
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda admits Ferrari 'clearly ahead'
Jordan sure Vettel in Mercedes talksVettel tips Barcelona boost for Red BullRicciardo: 'Ferrari move not in my head'Lauda doubts Ferrari, Mercedes moves for AlonsoResult: Valtteri Bottas wins Russian GP
Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exitVettel to use 'racing socks' from RussiaVettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce backLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Mercedes136
2Ferrari135
3Red Bull57
4Force India31
5Williams-Mercedes18
6Toro Rosso13
7Haas8
8Renault6
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari86
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes73
3Valtteri BottasMercedes63
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari49
5Max VerstappenRed Bull35
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Sergio PerezForce India22
8Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes18
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso11
10Esteban OconForce India9
11Nico HulkenbergRenault6
12Romain GrosjeanHaas4
13Kevin MagnussenHaas4
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Pascal WehrleinSauber0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
18Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
19Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
20Jolyon PalmerRenault0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
 