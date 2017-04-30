Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes seals his first Formula 1 race win after triumphing in the Russian GP ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.

Valtteri Bottas has claimed his maiden Formula 1 race win after triumphing in the Russian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old, who switched to Mercedes from Williams in 2013, held off a late charge from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to seal first place in Sochi.

Bottas jumped Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the start from his third position on the grid and dominated the race until the closing stages, when Vettel used a late pit stop to try and pressure the Finn.

The four-time champion closed up to within a second and a half of Bottas with 10 laps to go but the Mercedes driver responded well and kept Vettel at bay for the rest of the race.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished only fourth behind Ferrari's Raikkonen and slipped to 13 points behind Vettel in the championship, with Bottas now only 10 adrift of the three-time champion.

Russian GP results:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

6. Sergio Perez (Force India)

7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)

8. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)

9. Felipe Massa (Williams)

10. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)

11. Lance Stroll (Williams)

12. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)

13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)

14. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)

15. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)

16. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)

RET. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)

RET. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)

RET. Romain Grosjean (Haas)

RET. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)