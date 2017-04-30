Result: Valtteri Bottas claims first Formula 1 race win after Russian Grand Prix triumph

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas of Mercedes seals his first Formula 1 race win after triumphing in the Russian GP ahead of Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, April 30, 2017 at 15:05 UK

Valtteri Bottas has claimed his maiden Formula 1 race win after triumphing in the Russian Grand Prix.

The 27-year-old, who switched to Mercedes from Williams in 2013, held off a late charge from Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel to seal first place in Sochi.

Bottas jumped Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen at the start from his third position on the grid and dominated the race until the closing stages, when Vettel used a late pit stop to try and pressure the Finn.

The four-time champion closed up to within a second and a half of Bottas with 10 laps to go but the Mercedes driver responded well and kept Vettel at bay for the rest of the race.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, finished only fourth behind Ferrari's Raikkonen and slipped to 13 points behind Vettel in the championship, with Bottas now only 10 adrift of the three-time champion.

Russian GP results:

1. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
3. Kimi Raikkonen (Ferrari)
4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
5. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
6. Sergio Perez (Force India)
7. Esteban Ocon (Force India)
8. Nico Hulkenberg (Renault)
9. Felipe Massa (Williams)
10. Carlos Sainz (Toro Rosso)
11. Lance Stroll (Williams)
12. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso)
13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
14. Stoffel Vandoorne (McLaren)
15. Marcus Ericsson (Sauber)
16. Pascal Wehrlein (Sauber)
RET. Daniel Ricciardo (Red Bull)
RET. Fernando Alonso (McLaren)
RET. Romain Grosjean (Haas)
RET. Jolyon Palmer (Renault)

Lewis Hamilton stands in the paddock during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 25, 2016
Read Next:
Hamilton open to Mercedes team orders
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Valtteri Bottas, Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Raikkonen, Formula 1
Your Comments
More Mercedes News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Result: Valtteri Bottas claims first Formula 1 race win after Russian Grand Prix triumph
 Niki Lauda watches the action during final practice ahead of the Canadian Formula One Grand Prix at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve on June 7, 2014
Niki Lauda: 'Mercedes not leaving Formula 1 for Formula E'
 Lewis Hamilton stands in the paddock during a press conference at the Circuit de Catalunya on February 25, 2016
Lewis Hamilton open to Mercedes team orders
Wolff: 'Mercedes dominance not good for F1'Ecclestone tips Hamilton to beat VettelLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'Mercedes drivers admit tyre problemsLewis Hamilton apologises for pit-lane error
Result: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain GPHamilton predicts tight contest with FerrariHamilton doesn't want 'team orders'Valtteri Bottas: "No hurry or panic"Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle more
> Mercedes Homepage
More Ferrari News
Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Result: Valtteri Bottas claims first Formula 1 race win after Russian Grand Prix triumph
 Fernando Alonso of McLaren Honda in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
Fernando Alonso still not regretting Ferrari exit
 Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari looks on as he sits in the garage during final practice for the Formula One Grand Prix of Italy at Autodromo di Monza on September 5, 2015
Sebastian Vettel to use 'racing socks' from Russia
Vettel: 'Sochi temperatures won't stop Ferrari'Lehto tips Raikkonen to bounce backLauda: 'Ferrari trigger Mercedes alarm bells'Ferrari deny 2017 car not suited to RaikkonenResult: Sebastian Vettel wins Bahrain GP
Hamilton predicts tight contest with FerrariRicciardo denies signing Ferrari contractMarko tips Vettel to beat Hamilton in 2017Hamilton 'right' to respect Vettel battle moreMarko: 'Ricciardo, Verstappen best in F1'
> Ferrari Homepage



TeamPoints
1Ferrari102
2Mercedes99
3Red Bull47
4Force India17
5Williams-Mercedes16
6Toro Rosso12
7Haas8
8Renault2
9Sauber0
10McLaren0
DriversTeamPoints
1Sebastian VettelFerrari68
2Lewis HamiltonMercedes61
3Valtteri BottasMercedes38
4Kimi RaikkonenFerrari34
5Max VerstappenRed Bull25
6Daniel RicciardoRed Bull22
7Felipe MassaWilliams-Mercedes16
8Sergio PerezForce India14
9Carlos SainzToro Rosso10
10Kevin MagnussenHaas4
11Romain GrosjeanHaas4
12Esteban OconForce India3
13Nico HulkenbergRenault2
14Daniil KvyatToro Rosso2
15Fernando AlonsoMcLaren0
16Marcus EricssonSauber0
17Antonio GiovinazziSauber0
18Jolyon PalmerRenault0
19Stoffel VandoorneMcLaren0
20Pascal WehrleinSauber0
21Lance StrollWilliams-Mercedes0
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 