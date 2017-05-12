Valtteri Bottas not thinking about 2017 title

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas insists that he is not letting his mind jump ahead amid his aim of winning the 2017 world championship.
After three races in 2017, some were saying that the Finn was teammate Lewis Hamilton's mere 'number two'.

However, then he won in Russia, closing the points gap to his Mercedes teammate to just 10 points.

"It's been a good few months for me," Bottas told Spanish newspaper AS.

"The contract with Mercedes, my first pole, my first victory - everything is a little surreal.

"I just have to keep pushing, keep getting stronger, and hoping to get more success. The feeling is very addictive."

When asked if he is eyeing the world championship, the 27-year-old answered: "I don't want to think about the title. The season is very long."

The championship continues on Sunday with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Bottas: 'Calm no advantage over Hamilton'
