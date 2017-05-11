Valtteri Bottas: 'Calm no advantage over Lewis Hamilton'

Valtteri Bottas of Williams in the paddock during previews ahead of the Formula One Grand Prix of Russia at Sochi Autodrom on April 28, 2016
© Getty Images
Valtteri Bottas denies that his personality could give him the edge in his battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton this year.
Thursday, May 11, 2017

Valtteri Bottas has denied that his personality could give him the edge in his battle with teammate Lewis Hamilton this year.

After a more modest start, the Finn added a win in Russia to his earlier pole and is now just 10 points behind Hamilton in the points standings.

Some think that Bottas could have an edge this year due to his calm, measured Finnish personality, in contrast to Hamilton's 'rock star' image and approach.

"I don't see being quieter as an advantage," Bottas is quoted as saying by Spain's El Mundo Deportivo.

"Everyone must act as he feels. Yes I'm a quiet, calm person and I want to have my privacy. But everyone is what they are like."

Bottas even said that winning his first grand prix a fortnight ago is not extra motivation.

"I think I do not need more motivation to win more races," he said. "Driving this car and representing this brand is enough motivation to achieve my objectives."

The season continues this weekend with the Spanish Grand Prix.

Nico Rosberg leaves the stage behind Lewis Hamilton during a press conference for the kickoff of the new Formula 1 season in Fellbach, south-western Germany, on March 11, 2016
Rosberg: 'Hamilton more talented than me'
