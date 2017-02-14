Gareth Ainsworth is charged with misconduct by the FA for allegedly using abusive and/or insulting language towards an official during Wycombe's meeting with Crewe.

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following an incident during the League Two meeting with Crewe Alexandra.

The 43-year-old allegedly used abusive and/or insulting language towards an official late on in the 2-1 defeat for his side at Gresty Road on Tuesday night.

Ainsworth, who recently guided his side to the fourth round of the FA Cup, was sent to the stands after protesting the decision to award Crewe a penalty.

Former Queens Park Rangers caretaker boss Ainsworth, a part of the Adams Park setup since 2012, now has until 6pm on February 21 to respond to the charge.

Wycombe return to action at the weekend with a home match against Carlisle United, before heading to Colchester United three days later.