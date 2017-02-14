Feb 14, 2017 at 7.45pm UK at ​Alexandra Stadium
CreweCrewe Alexandra
2-1
WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Dagnall (11'), Jones (87' pen.)
Turton (39'), Jones (88')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Akinfenwa (76')
O'Nien (50'), Jombati (88')

Gareth Ainsworth charged with misconduct by Football Assocation

Wycombe Wanderers Gareth Ainsworth looks on during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town at Adams Park on October 3, 2015
Gareth Ainsworth is charged with misconduct by the FA for allegedly using abusive and/or insulting language towards an official during Wycombe's meeting with Crewe.
Last Updated: Thursday, February 16, 2017 at 17:22 UK

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association following an incident during the League Two meeting with Crewe Alexandra.

The 43-year-old allegedly used abusive and/or insulting language towards an official late on in the 2-1 defeat for his side at Gresty Road on Tuesday night.

Ainsworth, who recently guided his side to the fourth round of the FA Cup, was sent to the stands after protesting the decision to award Crewe a penalty.

Former Queens Park Rangers caretaker boss Ainsworth, a part of the Adams Park setup since 2012, now has until 6pm on February 21 to respond to the charge.

Wycombe return to action at the weekend with a home match against Carlisle United, before heading to Colchester United three days later.

Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Doncaster RoversDoncaster31196660372363
2Plymouth ArgylePlymouth30193850331760
3Carlisle UnitedCarlisle311413454441055
4Luton TownLuton311410747291852
5Portsmouth30156944281651
6Exeter CityExeter311541250341649
7Mansfield TownMansfield31121184134747
8Wycombe WanderersWycombe30137103837146
9Stevenage31143144948145
10Colchester UnitedColchester30128104639744
11Barnet31111194042-244
12Blackpool301011943311241
13Grimsby Town31118123639-341
14Cambridge UnitedCambridge30117123735240
15Crawley TownCrawley30116133746-939
16Yeovil TownYeovil31911113338-538
17Morecambe29115133645-938
18Crewe AlexandraCrewe31811123344-1135
19Hartlepool UnitedHartlepool31710143755-1831
20Accrington StanleyAccrington2979133041-1130
21Notts County3186173456-2230
22Cheltenham TownCheltenham31611143446-1229
23Leyton Orient3185183347-1429
24Newport County30510153347-1425
