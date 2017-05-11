Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to axe Jack Price and Silvio as part of their summer squad shakeup.

Price, 24, has been part of the Wolves setup since the age of eight but has been told that he can leave if another club comes in with the right offer, according to the Express & Star.

The newspaper claims that the club will activate Price's one-year extension clause so that they can receive a sell-on fee, while fellow midfielder George Saville is also set for an extension and could stay.

Former Portugal international Silvio, meanwhile, joined the club on a one-year deal from Atletico Madrid last summer but is expected to leave Molineux after making just five appearances all season.

Veteran centre-back Mike Williamson could receive a new deal, despite having spent the majority of his 18 months at the club out injured, while the side are debating whether to re-sign defender Richard Stearman from Fulham following his loan spell this season.

All of Wolves' transfer plans have been thrown into the air today, however, with the news that head coach Paul Lambert is considering resigning amid an alleged row over transfer policy.