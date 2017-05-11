New Transfer Talk header

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to axe Jack Price and Silvio as part of their summer squad shakeup.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 15:52 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing to axe midfielder Jack Price and defender Silvio as part of a summer squad shakeup.

Price, 24, has been part of the Wolves setup since the age of eight but has been told that he can leave if another club comes in with the right offer, according to the Express & Star.

The newspaper claims that the club will activate Price's one-year extension clause so that they can receive a sell-on fee, while fellow midfielder George Saville is also set for an extension and could stay.

Former Portugal international Silvio, meanwhile, joined the club on a one-year deal from Atletico Madrid last summer but is expected to leave Molineux after making just five appearances all season.

Veteran centre-back Mike Williamson could receive a new deal, despite having spent the majority of his 18 months at the club out injured, while the side are debating whether to re-sign defender Richard Stearman from Fulham following his loan spell this season.

All of Wolves' transfer plans have been thrown into the air today, however, with the news that head coach Paul Lambert is considering resigning amid an alleged row over transfer policy.

Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204963-1452
21Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
> Full Version
 