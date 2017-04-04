Paul Lambert has named an unchanged side as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Nottingham Forest to Molineux this evening.
The Midlands side have moved eight points clear of the Championship relegation zone thanks to an impressive run of four straight wins and Lambert has opted against tinkering with a starting XI that delivered a 3-1 victory over Cardiff City at the weekend.
That means another start up front for on-loan Derby County striker Andreas Weimann, with attacking support from Helder Costa, Ivan Cavaleiro and Ben Marshall.
Dave Edwards - Wolves' joint top scorer alongside Costa - continues in a holding role alongside Lee Evans.
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Lonergan; Coady, Batth, Hause, Doherty; Edwards, Evans; Costa, Cavaleiro, Marshall; Weimann
Subs: Burgoyne, Williamson, Saville, Saiss, Gibbs-White, Dicko, Bodvarsson
Nottingham Forest: Smith; Mancienne, Mills, Fox, Traore; Cohen, Vaughan, Brereton, Clough, Osborn; Assombalonga
Subs: Evtimov, Lichaj, Tshibola, Carayol, Ward, Vellios, Cash
