Ben Marshall is absent from the matchday as Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome Preston North End to Molineux on the final day of the Championship.

In all, Paul Lambert makes five changes from the side that lost 3-1 at Derby County last weekend as he looks to end the season on a positive note.

Nouha Dicko leads the line in an expected 4-2-3-1 formation, with attacking support from Andi Weimann - potentially making his final Wolves appearance before returning to the Rams - and youngsters Jordan Graham and Bright Enobhakare, who come in for Marshall, Lee Evans and the suspended Ivan Cavaleiro.

For Graham, the game marks his first start in 15 months after a lengthy layoff with a knee injury.

Dave Edwards and Romain Saiss are expected to operated in a holding role in front of the back four, which sees the returns of Silvio and skipper Danny Batth alongside Conor Coady and Kortney Hause, in for George Saville and Mike Williamson.

Teenager Harry Burgoyne continues between the sticks, while Andy Lonergan is named as a backup on the bench despite suffering with a back problem.

Other options on the bench include Fulham loanee Richard Stearman, striker Jon Dadi Bodvarsson and young defender Dominic Iorfa.

For visiting Preston, Simon Grayson makes three alterations from the side that were held to a 1-1 home draw by relegated Rotherham United last weekend.

Stevie May, who grabbed the equaliser against the Millers, continues his partnership up front with Jordan Hugill, while midfield duo Ben Pearson and Paul Gallagher return from suspension, replacing Daniel Johnson and Alan Browne alongside Tom Barkhuizen on the right wing and Aiden McGeady on the left.

The other change sees Andy Boyle preferred to Paul Huntington as centre-back partner for Alex Baptiste, with Tyias Browning at right-back, Tommy Spurr at left-back and Chris Maxwell in goal.

Wolverhampton Wanderers: Burgoyne; Coady, Batth, Hause, Silvio; Edwards, Saiss; Graham, Enobakhare, Weimann; Dicko

Subs: Lonergan, Stearman, Saville, Mason, Evans, Iorfa, Bodvarsson

Preston North End: Maxwell; Browning, Baptiste, Boyle, Spurr; Barkhuizen, Gallagher, Pearson, McGeady; Hugill, May

Subs: Hudson, Huntington, Johnson, Browne, Horgan, Robinson, Beckford

