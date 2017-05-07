Live Coverage: Championship final day

The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
© Getty Images
Follow all the twists and turns from the final day of the 2016-17 Championship season courtesy of Sports Mole's live text coverage.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 12:29 UK

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the final day of the 2016-17 Championship season.

We already know two of the teams that will be going up to the Premier League and down to League One, but there is still plenty to be decided this afternoon.

The battle at the bottom is the most intriguing aspect of the day, with Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City all still in danger of filling the one remaining relegation spot.

The Championship title is still up for grabs too, with Newcastle United needing to better Brighton & Hove Albion's result to steal in front of the Seagulls.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.


Sort:
Newest
Oldest
Auto-refresh:
On
Off
12.28pmFulham level things up at Hillsborough as Kebano slides a finish home from Odoi's cross. It doesn't change the positioning of the top six, but Reading's spot in third is looking increasingly safe.

12.27pmGOAL! Sheffield Wednesday 1-1 Fulham (Neeskens Kebano)

12.26pmAS IT STANDS! Here is the situation at the bottom of the table following those goals for Blackburn and Birmingham. It's not looking good for Forest, but one goal would change all of that.

Bottom 6 @ 12.21


12.24pmIt's turning into a pretty miserable final day for Huddersfield, and a red card for goalkeeper Dan Ward for handling the the ball outside the area will have an impact on their playoff campaign too. The bigger news comes from St James' Park, though, were Newcastle have taking the lead through Ayoze Perez's flick which means that, as things stand, they will be crowned champions. Reading have doubled their lead against Burton courtesy of a fine Obita strike, while Norwich have taken the lead against QPR.

12.24pmGOAL! Newcastle 1-0 Barnsley (Ayoze Perez)

12.23pmGOAL! Norwich 1-0 QPR (Wes Hoolahan)

12.22pmGOAL! Burton Albion 0-2 Reading (Jordan Obita)

12.22pmRED CARD! Dan Ward (Huddersfield)

12.21pmAS IT STANDS! No changes in the positioning of the top seven as things stand, but Huddersfield have fallen further adrift of Reading and Wednesday.

Top 7 @ 12.16


12.19pmBirmingham respond to Blackburn's goals with one of their own, and it is a huge one! Che Adams raced on to a ball over the top before holding off Flint and stroking his finish home. A win is enough for Birmingham to stay up, so they are doing their part.

12.18pmGOAL! Bristol City 0-1 Birmingham (Che Adams)

12.17pmBlackburn are stepping up to the plate here! They are just 15 minutes in and they are already two goals up against Brentford! Goal difference could be so crucial today, so a 1-0 win may not have been enough - this second goal from Guthrie could be priceless. It is poor goalkeeping in truth, with Guthrie's strike going right through Bentley - not that the visitors care one bit!

12.16pmGOAL! Brentford 0-2 Blackburn (Danny Guthrie)

12.15pmOver to you, Nottingham Forest. Mark Warburton's side are heading down to League One if everything stays the same, although there is a lot more football to be played today. Remember, you can follow in-depth coverage of Forest vs. Ipswich by clicking here.

12.13pmAS THINGS STAND! This is how the bottom of the table looks after that Mulgrew strike - a moment of magic which, as things stand, is enough to keep Blackburn in the Championship.

Bottom 5 @ 12.12


12.12pmOnly one place to start with those goals! Blackburn take the lead, and it is a stunning strike from Mulgrew and he swings a magnificent free kick into the top corner from an angle which he really shouldn't be able to score from! The keeper wasn't really at fault either, which should give you some idea of how well-placed that strike was. Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday have taken the lead against Fulham and Cardiff lead Huddersfield.

12.11pmGOAL! Brentford 0-1 Blackburn (Charlie Mulgrew)

12.10pmGOAL! Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Fulham (Sam Winnall)

12.09pmGOAL! Huddersfield 0-1 Cardiff (Kenneth Zohore)

12.06pmWell, if any Leeds fans anywhere retained any hope of catching Fulham in sixth place today then that may have just been extinguished. Relegated Wigan take an early lead at the DW Stadium through Tunnicliffe, who was played through by Jacobs and rounded the keeper to score.

12.05pmGOAL! Wigan 1-0 Leeds (Ryan Tunnicliffe)

12.04pmReading strike first in that mini-battle for third place, and if they hold on to this early lead then there is nothing either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield can do. Joseph Mendes has opened the scoring for the Royals at Burton, turning the ball home from close range.

12.03pmGOAL! Burton Albion 0-1 Reading (Joseph Mendes)

12.03pmThat didn't take long! Wolves get us up and running on the goal front nice and early as Danny Batth gives them the lead against Preston at Molineux. The defender rose highest at the back post to nod Graham's corner in.

12.02pmGOAL! Wolves 1-0 Preston (Danny Batth)

12.00pmKICKOFF! Here we go! The matches are kicking off all over the country as the final day of the Championship season gets underway! Sit back and enjoy!

11.57amWe're just three minutes away from the start of play today, so allow me to quickly point you in the direction of our featured in-depth Championship commentary today - Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich.

11.55amNEWCASTLE vs. BARNSLEY

Barnsley have only won one of their last 13 outings since February and are without a victory in their last four, but they could still finish in the top half of the table should Villa lose to Brighton. The visitors have lost five of their last six away games but have actually been better on the road than they have at home this season, which is something which can also be said about Newcastle, although the Magpies have only lost one of their last 12 outings at St James' Park.


11.53amNEWCASTLE vs. BARNSLEY

Newcastle go into today's match knowing that victory may still not be enough for the title should Brighton also beat Aston Villa, but any slip-up from the Seagulls opens the door for the Magpies. Their superior goal difference means that they will win the title if they better Brighton's result, and they go into the match having not lost against Barnsley since September 1982. They have won back-to-back games to close the gap from seven points to just one, and another victory today would make it three on the bounce for the first time since December.


11.51amASTON VILLA vs. BRIGHTON

While Brighton's season has been an unmitigated success, Villa's has been very disappointing and they have never looked like threatening for an immediate return to the Premier League. They have only won one of their last five games and their highest possible finish is 11th place, while they could finish in the bottom half still too. They have won six of their last seven home games, though, keeping clean sheets in all of those wins, so this is not likely to be an easy game for the Seagulls.


11.49amASTON VILLA vs. BRIGHTON

Brighton's season will go down as a success whatever happens today, but if they don't win the title to go with their automatic promotion then they will be kicking themselves. They have lost both of their matches since securing promotion to allow Newcastle back into the race, and another defeat today would make it their worst run since January 2016. They will win the title if they match or better Newcastle's result, so they are still in the driving seat, but in truth it probably shouldn't have gone down to the wire like this.


11.47amBRENTFORD vs. BLACKBURN

Blackburn's form has improved just at the right time, going four unbeaten and only losing three of their last 14 games to keep their survival hopes alive until the final day. Rovers have also only conceded one goal in that four-match unbeaten streak, which could be crucial if it comes down to goal difference. They take on a Brentford side who have been very impressive this season, though, and they are also unbeaten in four ahead of this one. The hosts have won their last four home league games too and are bidding for five in a row for the first time in the Championship, whereas Blackburn have only won once again from home since November.


11.45amBRENTFORD vs. BLACKBURN

Blackburn have the most to do of the trio facing the drop today, knowing that they must keep one eye firmly on events at Forest. They have arguably the toughest of the final-day fixtures but know that even a defeat could be enough to see them safe, so long as they lose by less than Nottingham Forest against Ipswich. Blackburn's whole game plan today could well depend on how Forest are getting on, which should make for a fascinating spectacle.


11.43amNOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. IPSWICH

Ipswich, meanwhile, have suffered from inconsistency this season and come into this match off the back of two consecutive losses. They have not lost three on the bounce since February 2016, but they have also only won one of their last seven away outings. It certainly isn't the toughest game Forest could have had to secure their Championship status for another season, although Ipswich will be keen to avoid the possibility of finishing as low as 19th.


11.41amNOTTINGHAM FOREST vs. IPSWICH

Nottingham Forest are in the strange position of starting the day in a position of safety but knowing that even a win may not be good enough due to goal difference. If they match the scoreline from Blackburn's match then Forest stay up, but they have only won three of their last 15 games and lost last weekend to set up this nervy finale. They have only failed to score in one of their last 10 home games, though, and if only home form counted this season then they would be sitting safely in 13th place.


11.39amBRISTOL CITY vs. BIRMINGHAM

Birmingham will be coming up against a Bristol City side in decent form, though, having won four and lost none of their last five outings. The hosts can still finish as high as 15th if they string together a third consecutive win and a fifth on the bounce at home, where they are unbeaten in six games. Birmingham, by contrast, have only won on of their last 14 away games since November and have not kept a clean sheet on the road since September.


11.37amBRISTOL CITY vs. BIRMINGHAM

For Birmingham the task is clear today - win and they stay in the division. Harry Redknapp's side will also stay up if either of the teams below them fail to win, but they will want to do their job themselves and arguably have the easiest season-ending match of the three in danger of relegation. Birmingham ended a 10-game winless streak with a timely victory over Huddersfield last weekend and are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since November.


11.35amThose are the main positions on the line this afternoon, but throughout the table teams will be jostling to secure as high a finish as they can. The likes of Aston Villa, for example, will want to end a disappointing campaign with a top-half finish at least. Let's have a more in-depth look at some of the games that really matter today, though...

11.33amThe final playoff place isn't mathematically sorted yet, but it would take a huge swing in goal difference for Fulham to be caught. The Cottagers can finish no higher than sixth and have a goal difference 13 better than that of Leeds, who sit three points behind. It would take a heavy defeat for Fulham against Sheffield Wednesday and a huge Leeds win against relegated Wigan for that to change.

Top of the Championship table ahead of final matchday


11.31amThere is also the matter of playoff placings to be sorted out today, with one point separating Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield. Third place will be handed the supposedly kinder draw in the playoffs, and it is Reading who currently hold that position with a one-point advantage over the other two. If the Royals win then third place is theirs, but anything else leaves the door open for Wednesday or Huddersfield to leapfrog them in the table.

11.29amAt the other end of the table, both Newcastle United and Brighton have achieved their primary goal for the season by winning promotion, but the Championship title remains up for grabs. Brighton looked certain to win it a fortnight ago, but just one point separates the two sides in the table now. Newcastle have the better goal difference too, so if they better Brighton's result today then they will go up as champions - anything else and Brighton will win the title.

11.27amHere is that precarious situation at the bottom of the table - the goal difference could prove to be the most important column this afternoon as Birmingham's -20 means that not even a point will guarantee their safety. It is fascinatingly poised...

Bottom of the Championship table ahead of final matchday


11.25amThings get a little more complicated between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn, who are currently level on 48 points. Forest are the right side of the dotted line as things stand, but only by virtue of having a goal difference one better than that of Blackburn. Forest must better or match Blackburn's score to guarantee survival then, but even a win may not be enough to keep them in the division if Blackburn win by more. By a similar token, Blackburn could also stay up if they lose, so long as Forest lose by a heavier scoreline.

11.23amPhew! So now we know who is playing, how about what they are playing for? Well, as I have already mentioned it is the relegation battle which is the most intriguing aspect of the final day, with Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Blackburn all still in danger. Things are most straightforward for Birmingham, who will be safe if they win or if either Forest or Blackburn fail to win, but if the two teams directly below them do win and Birmingham draw or lose then they could go down.

11.21amWOLVES STARTING XI: Burgoyne; Coady, Batth, Hause, Silvio; Edwards, Saiss; Graham, Enobakhare, Weimann; Dicko

PRESTON STARTING XI: Maxwell, Browning, Baptiste, Boyle, Spurr, Barkhuizen, Gallagher, Pearson, McGeady, Hugill, May


11.19amWIGAN STARTING XI: Gilks; Perkins, Power, Connolly, Bogle, Jacobs, Tunnicliffe, Morgan, Warnock, Hanson, Burn

LEEDS STARTING XI: Green; Coyle, Bartley, Ayling, Berardi; Roofe, Vieira, O'Kane, Dallas, Hernandez; Wood


11.17amSHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY STARTING XI: Wildsmith; Palmer, Sasso, Semedo, Fox; Lee, Jones, Hutchinson, Matias; Rhodes, Winnall

FULHAM STARTING XI: Bettinelli; Odoi, Kalas, Ream, Malone; McDonald, Cairney, Aluko, Piazon, Kebano; Martin


11.16amROTHERHAM STARTING XI: O'Donnell; Fisher, Ajayi, Wood, Mattock; Frecklington, Smallwood, Vaulks, Taylor; Adeyemi, Clarke-Harris

DERBY STARTING XI: Carson, Baird, Keogh, Pearce, Olsson; Butterfield, Bryson, Johnson; Ince, Russell, Nugent


11.15amNOTTINGHAM FOREST STARTING XI: Smith, Lichaj, Worrall, Mancienne, Mills, Osborn, Vaughan, Cohen, Carayol, Assombalonga, Ward

IPSWICH STARTING XI: Bialkowski, Spence, Chambers, Berra, Kenlock, Ward, Skuse, Huws, Rowe, Samuel, Sears


11.13amNORWICH STARTING XI: Ruddy; Pinto, Martin, Klose, Dijks, Dorrans, Howson, Hoolahan, Pritchard, Murphy, Oliveira

QPR STARTING XI: Smithies; Onuoha, Lynch, Washington, Wszolek, Doughty, Smith, Robinson, Luongo, Perch, Manning


11.12amNEWCASTLE STARTING XI: Elliot; Yedlin, Hayden, Mbemba, Dummett; Atsu, Shelvey, Colback, Gouffran; Perez; Mitrovic

BARNSLEY STARTING XI: Davies, Janko, Elder, Jackson, MacDonald, Scowen, Moncur, James, Kent, Hedges, Bradshaw


11.10amHUDDERSFIELD STARTING XI: Ward; Smith, Hogg, Scannell, Mooy, Lowe, Van la Parra, Quaner, Schindler, Brown, Hefele

CARDIFF STARTING XI: Murphy; Peltier, Bennett, Morrison, Richards, Ralls, Pilkington, Connolly, Gunnarsson, Zohore, Hoilett


11.08amBURTON ALBION STARTING XI: Bywater; Brayford, Mousinho, McFadzean, Turner, Sordell, Woodrow, Miller, Kightly, Murphy, Irvine

READING STARTING XI: Al-Habsi, Gunter, Obita, McShane, Ilori, Moore, Evans, Kelly, Beerens, Mendes, Kermorgant


11.07amBRISTOL CITY STARTING XI: Giefer, Little, Flint, Wright, Bryan, Brownhill, K.Smith, Pack, Paterson, Abraham, Taylor

BIRMINGHAM STARTING XI: Kuszczak; Nsue, Morrison, Shotton, Grounds, Kieftenbeld, Gardner, Davis, Maghoma, Adams, Jutkiewicz


11.05amBRENTFORD STARTING XI: Bentley; Dean, Yennaris, Kerschbaumer, Sawyers, Clarke, Vibe, Jota, Barbet, Field, Canos

BLACKBURN STARTING XI: Raya; Williams, Lowe, Graham, Mulgrew, Ward, Gallagher, Guthrie, Nyambe, Lenihan, Bennett


11.04amASTON VILLA STARTING XI: Johnstone; Bree, Chester, Baker, Taylor; Lansbury, Hourihane, Amavi, Bacuna, Adomah; Hogan

BRIGHTON STARTING XI: Stockdale; Bruno, Dunk, Tomori, Pocognoli; Knockaert, Sidwell, Stephens, Murphy; Baldock, Murray


11.02amCHAMPIONSHIP FINAL DAY FIXTURES: Before I bring you the swathes of team news, let's start off with a quick look at what is on offer this afternoon...

Aston Villa vs. Brighton
Brentford vs. Blackburn
Bristol City vs. Birmingham
Burton Albion vs. Reading
Huddersfield vs. Cardiff
Newcastle vs. Barnsley
Norwich vs. QPR
Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich
Rotherham vs. Derby
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham
Wigan vs. Leeds
Wolves vs. Preston


11amMorning all! Nine months of action has all come down to this day as the 2016-17 Championship regular season comes to a close this afternoon, and for a few teams it promises to be a decisive day. Three teams - all of whom were amongst England's elite not too long ago - can still suffer relegation from the second tier today, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, both of whom have already sealed promotion, will battle it out for the title. It promises to be another unpredictable and exciting day of Championship action, so let's waste no time in getting started!

Chris Martin for Derby County on October 25, 2014
Read Next:
Wolves 'keen on Chris Martin'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers, Birmingham City, Newcastle United, Brighton & Hove Albion, Aston Villa, Reading, Sheffield Wednesday, Huddersfield Town, Fulham, Norwich City, Derby County, Brentford, Preston North End, Cardiff City, Barnsley, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Ipswich Town, Bristol City, Queens Park Rangers, Burton Albion, Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United, Football
Your Comments
More Leeds United News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Charlie Taylor of Leeds United runs with the ball during the pre season friendly match between York City and Leeds United at Bootham Crescent on July 15, 2015 in York, England.
West Bromwich Albion to move again for Leeds United defender?
 Leeds United manager Garry Monk on November 29, 2016
Garry Monk to hold talks over Leeds United future
West Ham director to become Leeds CEO?Leeds to spend £1m on ticket refunds?Monk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobLeeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Norwich to swoop for Garry Monk?
Gerrard, Lampard to be inducted into Hall of FameMonk confident of reaching playoffsTeam News: Batth, Cavaleiro miss out for WolvesLeeds's Cooper hit with six-game banLeeds's Cooper charged with violent conduct
> Leeds United Homepage
More Nottingham Forest News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Live Commentary: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Ipswich Town
 Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Team News: Two changes for Nottingham Forest against Ipswich Town
West Brom monitoring Reds defender Worrall?Warburton: 'Forest still have plenty to do'Ross McCormack to miss rest of seasonTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesWarburton: 'Forest must show togetherness'
Ben Brereton on Arsenal radar?Team News: Wolves unchanged for Forest visitForest keen on Gillingham midfielder?Rowett looking forward to "unique" derbyNottingham Forest appoint Warburton
> Nottingham Forest Homepage
More Blackburn Rovers News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Team News: Blackburn Rovers unchanged for final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Tony Mowbray blasts David Wagner for fielding weakened Huddersfield Town team
Team News: Wolves unchanged against RoversStokes victim of explicit video leakMowbray 'hugely frustrated' by Norwich drawSlavisa Jokanovic: "Everything is open"Blackburn miss out on Celtic defender
Hope Akpan hit with four-game banMowbray appointed Blackburn head coachBlackburn to appoint Tim Sherwood?Blackburn part company with Owen CoyleGraham: 'Blackburn can hold heads up high'
> Blackburn Rovers Homepage
More Birmingham City News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Team News: Birmingham City unchanged for Bristol City clash
 General view ahead of kick off in the npower Championship match between Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest, at St Andrews Stadium on February 25, 2012
Birmingham City take interest in Oxford United defender Cheyenne Dunkley?
Robinson charged with violent conductN'Golo Kante named PFA Player of the YearRedknapp happy with Birmingham displayRelegation means 'no pay' for RedknappCotterill named as new Birmingham assistant
Redknapp: 'I needed a new challenge'Birmingham appoint Redknapp as new bossZola apologises to Birmingham fansGianfranco Zola resigns as Birmingham managerBirmingham give public backing to Zola
> Birmingham City Homepage
More Newcastle United News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Team News: Aleksandar Mitrovic leads Newcastle United line
 Kieran Tierney of Celtic holds off the challenge from Mattias Mostrom of Molde during the UEFA Europa League Group A match between Celtic FC and Molde FK at Celtic Park on November 5, 2015 in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
Chelsea join race for Celtic defender Kieran Tierney?
Palace, Newcastle chase England stopper?Liverpool, Newcastle to move for Celtic defender?Benitez to receive sizeable warchest?Bilic's position at West Ham under threat?Pickford: 'I would never join Newcastle'
Simunovic 'on West Brom, Palace and Newcastle radar'Lascelles to undergo groin operationSilva: 'No offers for Harry Maguire'Atsu: 'We want to put pressure on Brighton'Hayden hails "fantastic" Rafael Benitez
> Newcastle United Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on April 17, 2017
Team News: Five changes for Brighton & Hove Albion
 David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Chelsea keen to complete David Stockdale deal?
Brighton to secure deal for Arsenal winger?West Ham show interest in signing Cafu?Report: Brighton set sights on Tammy AbrahamResult: Brighton title party put on hold by Bristol CityAtsu: 'We want to put pressure on Brighton'
Hughton critical of "shocking" diversity imbalanceBrighton to move for Liverpool midfielder?Leeds to snap up Brighton stopper Stockdale?Result: Luckless Brighton made to wait for titleChris Hughton: 'Past failures spurred us on'
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage
More Aston Villa News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Brighton & Hove Albion players celebrate promotion to the Premier League on April 17, 2017
Team News: Five changes for Brighton & Hove Albion
 General view of the interior of Villa Park in Birmingham on November 2, 2014
Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia suffers broken ankle
Napoli consider move for Villa defender?Taylor to serve two-game ban for WalesRobinson charged with violent conductEhiogu's wife sets up JustGiving page for charity pledgeSouthgate "stunned" by Ugo Ehiogu death
Football world pays tribute to EhioguRoss McCormack to miss rest of seasonSpurs coach Ehiogu rushed to hospitalTeam News: Kodjia fit to start for VillaBruce "quietly confident" about promotion
> Aston Villa Homepage
More Reading News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal poses with his manager of the month award for April 2017
Carlos Carvalhal, Yann Kermorgant win Championship awards for April
 Angers' Jonathan Kodjia runs during a friendly football match between Bordeaux (FCGB) and Angers (SCO) on July 16, 2015
Team News: Jonathan Kodjia fit to start for Aston Villa
Stam: 'Reading must learn from Norwich loss'Leeds's Cooper charged with violent conductKermorgant announces retirement plansJaap Stam not ruling out West Ham jobWest Ham line up Stam to replace Bilic?
Norwich lead race for Arsenal youngster?Team News: Brighton unchanged for Reading clashMadejski: 'Jaap Stam will be in demand'Stam "not thinking" about new contractKermorgant signs new one-year Reading deal
> Reading Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal poses with his manager of the month award for April 2017
Carlos Carvalhal, Yann Kermorgant win Championship awards for April
 A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Team News: Steven Fletcher starts for Sheffield Wednesday
Team News: Forestieri absent for WednesdayCarvalhal takes responsibility for Leeds lossGreen: 'I did my homework on penalty'Wood hails "massive" win for LeedsResult: Rhodes nets in comfortable Wednesday win
Carlos Carvalhal: "The storm has gone"Boro striker Rhodes delighted with Owls moveWednesday confirm Jordan Rhodes signingWednesday 'complete £10m Rhodes deal'Villa still hoping to sign Rhodes?
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage
More Huddersfield Town News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is unimpressed on October 16, 2016
EFL questions Huddersfield Town over team selection in Birmingham City defeat
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Tony Mowbray blasts David Wagner for fielding weakened Huddersfield Town team
Wagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spotTeam News: Three changes for TerriersBenitez questions refereeing appointmentBurton, Huddersfield fined by FA
Klopp: 'Wagner one of best in England'McClaren to take up Terriers director role?West Ham to replace Bilic with Wagner?Huddersfield agree £1.1m deal for KachungaHuddersfield's Hogg suffers neck fracture
> Huddersfield Town Homepage
More Fulham News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic pictured on August 5, 2016
Slavisa Jokanovic: 'Ryan Sessegnon should stay at Fulham'
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
Slaven Bilic's position at West Ham United under threat?
Man United 'join Ryan Sessegnon race'Jose Mourinho's son leaves FulhamTom Cairney: 'Fulham will be feared'Liverpool to move for teenage defender?Report: Newcastle eye £10m Tom Cairney
Team News: Three changes for TerriersStearman keen on Wolves staySlavisa Jokanovic: 'We are in control'Wolves 'keen on Chris Martin'Jokanovic: 'I'm committed to Fulham'
> Fulham Homepage
More Norwich City News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Michael O'Neill not interested in Norwich City job
 Michael O'Neill during the Euro 2016 Group C match between Ukraine and Northern Ireland on July 16, 2016
Report: Norwich City keen on Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill
Ruddy among seven players to leave NorwichMonk not interested in rumours about Norwich jobNorwich to swoop for Garry Monk?Result: Luckless Brighton made to wait for titleIrvine to remain in charge at Norwich
Report: Uwe Rosler on Norwich's radarBalls has "open mind" on manager searchBalls: 'Norwich not considering Hodgson'NZ manager in frame for Norwich job?Roy Hodgson 'to turn down Norwich job'
> Norwich City Homepage
More Derby County News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Chris Baird in action for Derby on July 18, 2015
Derby County to extend contracts for Darren Bent, Chris Baird
 A general view during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sheffield Wednesday and Watford at Hillsborough Stadium on October 18, 2014
Team News: Steven Fletcher starts for Sheffield Wednesday
Wolves 'keen on Chris Martin'Rowett: 'Victory over Birmingham bittersweet'Rowett: 'We dominated in win over QPR'Result: Vydra keeps Derby's faint playoff hopes aliveRowett: 'Weimann to make final call on future'
Rowett: 'Chris Martin part of my plans'Wolves confirm buy option on WeimannWolves have deal in place to sign forward?Rowett aiming to 'create momentum' at DerbyRowett looking forward to "unique" derby
> Derby County Homepage
More Brentford News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Coventry City Manager Tony Mowbray looks on during the Sky Bet League One match between Swindon Town and Coventry City at The County Ground on October 24, 2015
Team News: Blackburn Rovers unchanged for final day
 General view of Griffin Park before the Sky Bet League One match between Brentford and Oldham Athletic at Griffin Park on December 14, 2013
Report: Brentford close to signing Denmark international Henrik Dalsgaard
Dean Smith signs new deal with BrentfordAston Villa complete Scott Hogan signingCanos returns to Bees on permanent dealIpswich interested in Reading striker?Bilic confirms West Ham out of Hogan deal
Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyVilla, Brentford 'agree £15m Hogan fee'Sergi Canos to return to Brentford?Villa 'favourites for Hogan after West Ham drop out'Result: Chelsea thrash Brentford to progress in FA Cup
> Brentford Homepage
More Preston North End News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Team News: Ben Marshall absent for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Ayoze Perez of Newcastle United celebrates as he scores their third goal during the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Norwich City at St James' Park on October 18, 2015 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England.
Result: Newcastle United thrash 10-man Preston North End to clinch promotion
Team News: Mitrovic leads Newcastle United lineLive Commentary: Newcastle 4-1 Preston - as it happenedBenitez questions refereeing appointmentLambert, Barkhuizen win Championship accoladesWagner, McGeady claim Championship accolades
Championship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Keane likely to join British club in JanuaryKeane assessing offers before January moveRobbie Keane on Preston North End radar?Grayson: 'Mixed emotions from Arsenal loss'
> Preston North End Homepage
More Cardiff City News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Rafael 'show me the money' Benitez gestures during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Result: Newcastle United beat Cardiff City to keep title hopes alive
 Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez dreams of Istanbul ahead of his side's Premier League meeting with Manchester City on April 19, 2016
Team News: Rafael Benitez rings the changes
Live Commentary: Cardiff 0-2 Newcastle - as it happenedTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changesRotherham sign Ajayi on permanent dealWarnock compares McCarthy to WengerLawrence: 'Cardiff lacked faith in me'
Warnock: 'Wigan weren't a threat under Joyce'Tan 'has no plans to sell Cardiff City'Neil Warnock signs new Cardiff contractNeil Warnock to remain as Cardiff managerNeil Warnock hints at Cardiff City stay
> Cardiff City Homepage
More Barnsley News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Aleksandar Mitrovic strips to celebrate his equaliser during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Sunderland on March 20, 2016
Team News: Aleksandar Mitrovic leads Newcastle United line
 Jamaal Lascelles of Newcastle United in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round between Newcastle United and Northampton Town at St James' Park on August 25, 2015
Jamaal Lascelles to undergo groin operation
Sunderland to chase Barnsley defender?MacDonald pens Barnsley contract extensionMick McCarthy: Ipswich 'stole' the pointLambert hails "fantastic" Barnsley winSwansea attacker Hedges joins Barnsley
Ipswich interested in Reading striker?Leicester defender Elder joins BarnsleyChampionship trio to bid for Liverpool defender?Barnsley complete deal for Leeds midfielderVilla complete signing of Hourihane
> Barnsley Homepage
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Ben Marshall of Blackburn Rovers during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Sheffield Wednesday at Ewood Park on December 26, 2013
Team News: Ben Marshall absent for Wolverhampton Wanderers
 Wolves manager the mighty Paul Lambert poses with his well-deserved Championship manager of the month award for March 2017
Paul Lambert: 'I have targets in mind'
Paul Lambert: 'Wolves need shaking up'Lambert hints at striker exit in summerLambert: 'Wolves will be better next year'Lambert: 'I will focus on British signings'Wagner: 'Playoffs a big achievement'
Result: Huddersfield Town clinch playoff spotLambert: 'I want to sign Weimann'Team News: Wolves unchanged against RoversEdwards "proud" of Wolves milestoneCosta still an injury doubt for Wolves
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage
More Ipswich Town News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 A general view of The City Ground prior to the npower Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Bristol City at The City Ground on April 7, 2012
Live Commentary: Nottingham Forest 0-0 Ipswich Town
 Mark Warburton the Brentford manager looks on before the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Brentford at Craven Cottage on April 3, 2015
Team News: Two changes for Nottingham Forest against Ipswich Town
McCarthy: "No chance" of keeping LawrenceMcCarthy: 'We've been shit this season'Team News: Daryl Murphy leads Newcastle line at IpswichMcCarthy: 'I am not walking away from Ipswich'McCarthy frustrated with missed Ipswich chances
Ipswich duo Knudsen, Taylor out for the seasonMick McCarthy bemoans "shite goal"Warnock compares McCarthy to WengerSteven Taylor launches attack on SunderlandIpswich announce "regrettable" price rise
> Ipswich Town Homepage
More Bristol City News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Harry Redknapp Manager of Queens Park Rangers ahead of the Sky Bet Championship Play Off Semi Final second leg match between Queens Park Rangers and Wigan Athletic at Loftus Road on May 12, 2014
Team News: Birmingham City unchanged for Bristol City clash
 Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham unsure of where he will play next season
Result: Brighton title party put on hold by Bristol CityFoxes interested in Chelsea starlet Abraham?Bristol City refund fans after heavy defeatBristol City sack assistant managerTeam News: Mitrovic up front for Newcastle
Result: Fulham close in on playoffs with winRovers drop complaint over Taylor transferBristol City sign Taylor from RoversChampionship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Gary Rowett 'turns down' Forest job
> Bristol City Homepage
More Queens Park Rangers News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Manager Chris Hughton of Brighton looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Norwich City at Amex Stadium on April 3, 2015
Result: Brighton & Hove Albion move step closer to promotion with victory at Loftus Road
 Gary Rowett manager of Birmingham City looks on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Ipswich Town and Birmingham City at Portman Road on February 24, 2015
Result: Matej Vydra keeps Derby County's faint playoff hopes alive
Holloway: 'Morrison must prove himself'Holloway fined for interview phone callHolloway slams "selfish pig" SanchezBirmingham to rekindle Johnson interest?Alex Smithies signs new QPR deal
QPR, Fulham fined by FAQPR sign Ravel Morrison on loan from LazioMatt Smith completes QPR moveMorrison responds to wage demands reportsMorrison 'in talks over QPR on loan'
> Queens Park Rangers Homepage
More Burton Albion News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 A general view of Huddersfield Town's John Smith's Stadium on March 24, 2012
Burton Albion, Huddersfield Town fined by Football Association
 Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
Paul Lambert: Burton Albion defeat "a reality check"
Burton chairman hits out at low attendancesClough: 'Burton stay a matter of principle'Michael Kightly makes Burton loan switchNigel Clough to remain at Burton AlbionClough to mull over Forest job proposal
Report: Forest make Nigel Clough approachLuke Varney leaves Ipswich for BurtonBurton sign Sordell from CoventryResult: Burton claim all three points at RotherhamTeam News: Atsu earns Newcastle start
> Burton Albion Homepage
More Wigan Athletic News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 Retired Liverpool football club player Jamie Carragher arrives for a memorial service to mark the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough Disaster at Anfield Stadium on April 15, 2014
Jamie Carragher's son James joins Wigan Athletic
 Tommy Makinson of St Helens goes over for a try during the First Utility Super League match between St Helens and Castleford Tigers at Langtree Park on February 27, 2015
Castleford Tigers to host St Helens in Challenge Cup
Team News: Wigan make two changes for Brighton tripWarnock: 'Wigan weren't a threat under Joyce'Wigan Athletic sack Warren JoyceWigan manager Joyce undergoes surgeryResult: Norwich miss chance to move into playoffs
Wigan make eighth deadline-day signingWigan seal Bogle signing from GrimsbyWildschut joins Norwich from WiganWigan snap up midfielder Josh LaurentWigan complete Gabriel Obertan signing
> Wigan Athletic Homepage
More Rotherham United News
The trophy is displayed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Burnley and Leicester City at Turf Moor on March 29, 2014
Live Coverage: Championship final day
 A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Rotherham United appoint Paul Warne as permanent manager
 A general view of the New York Stadium following the pre season friendly match between Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town at The New York Stadium on July 20, 2013
Paul Warne 'embarrassed' by Rotherham United relegation
Rotherham relegated from ChampionshipRotherham sign Ajayi on permanent dealTeam News: Weimann up front for WolvesRotherham sign Ekstrand on free transferRotherham land Norwich striker on loan
Championship trio chasing Scunthorpe winger?Rotherham 'reject QPR bid for Ward'Grimsby 'reject Rotherham bid for Bogle'Cardiff sign Greg Halford from RotherhamRotherham keeper Camp out for rest of season
> Rotherham United Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
3Reading46267136662485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds4624101260441682
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155656081
6Fulham4621151084572778
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462281660471374
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101682691370
9Derby CountyDerby461813155349467
10Brentford4618101874641064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Aston Villa461614164647-162
13Cardiff CityCardiff461711185861-362
14Barnsley461513186465-158
15Wolverhampton WanderersWolves461610205458-458
16Ipswich TownIpswich461317164855-756
17Bristol City46159226066-654
18Queens Park RangersQPR46158235263-1153
19Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
20Burton Albion461313204761-1452
21Blackburn RoversBlackburn461215195264-1251
22Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest461310235972-1349
RWigan AthleticWigan461111244056-1644
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658333997-5823
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 