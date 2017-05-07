Live Coverage: Championship final day

Hello and welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the final day of the 2016-17 Championship season.

We already know two of the teams that will be going up to the Premier League and down to League One, but there is still plenty to be decided this afternoon.

The battle at the bottom is the most intriguing aspect of the day, with Nottingham Forest, Blackburn Rovers and Birmingham City all still in danger of filling the one remaining relegation spot.

The Championship title is still up for grabs too, with Newcastle United needing to better Brighton & Hove Albion's result to steal in front of the Seagulls.

Make sure you don't miss a moment of the action courtesy of our minute-by-minute updates below.