Live Coverage: Championship final day

12.28pmFulham level things up at Hillsborough as Kebano slides a finish home from Odoi's cross. It doesn't change the positioning of the top six, but Reading's spot in third is looking increasingly safe.
12.26pmAS IT STANDS! Here is the situation at the bottom of the table following those goals for Blackburn and Birmingham. It's not looking good for Forest, but one goal would change all of that.
12.24pmIt's turning into a pretty miserable final day for Huddersfield, and a red card for goalkeeper Dan Ward for handling the the ball outside the area will have an impact on their playoff campaign too. The bigger news comes from St James' Park, though, were Newcastle have taking the lead through Ayoze Perez's flick which means that, as things stand, they will be crowned champions. Reading have doubled their lead against Burton courtesy of a fine Obita strike, while Norwich have taken the lead against QPR.
12.21pmAS IT STANDS! No changes in the positioning of the top seven as things stand, but Huddersfield have fallen further adrift of Reading and Wednesday.
12.19pmBirmingham respond to Blackburn's goals with one of their own, and it is a huge one! Che Adams raced on to a ball over the top before holding off Flint and stroking his finish home. A win is enough for Birmingham to stay up, so they are doing their part.
12.18pmGOAL! Bristol City 0-1 Birmingham (Che Adams)
12.17pmBlackburn are stepping up to the plate here! They are just 15 minutes in and they are already two goals up against Brentford! Goal difference could be so crucial today, so a 1-0 win may not have been enough - this second goal from Guthrie could be priceless. It is poor goalkeeping in truth, with Guthrie's strike going right through Bentley - not that the visitors care one bit!
12.15pmOver to you, Nottingham Forest. Mark Warburton's side are heading down to League One if everything stays the same, although there is a lot more football to be played today. Remember, you can follow in-depth coverage of Forest vs. Ipswich by clicking here.
12.13pmAS THINGS STAND! This is how the bottom of the table looks after that Mulgrew strike - a moment of magic which, as things stand, is enough to keep Blackburn in the Championship.
12.12pmOnly one place to start with those goals! Blackburn take the lead, and it is a stunning strike from Mulgrew and he swings a magnificent free kick into the top corner from an angle which he really shouldn't be able to score from! The keeper wasn't really at fault either, which should give you some idea of how well-placed that strike was. Elsewhere, Sheffield Wednesday have taken the lead against Fulham and Cardiff lead Huddersfield.
12.06pmWell, if any Leeds fans anywhere retained any hope of catching Fulham in sixth place today then that may have just been extinguished. Relegated Wigan take an early lead at the DW Stadium through Tunnicliffe, who was played through by Jacobs and rounded the keeper to score.
12.04pmReading strike first in that mini-battle for third place, and if they hold on to this early lead then there is nothing either Sheffield Wednesday or Huddersfield can do. Joseph Mendes has opened the scoring for the Royals at Burton, turning the ball home from close range.
12.03pmThat didn't take long! Wolves get us up and running on the goal front nice and early as Danny Batth gives them the lead against Preston at Molineux. The defender rose highest at the back post to nod Graham's corner in.
12.00pmKICKOFF! Here we go! The matches are kicking off all over the country as the final day of the Championship season gets underway! Sit back and enjoy!
11.57amWe're just three minutes away from the start of play today, so allow me to quickly point you in the direction of our featured in-depth Championship commentary today - Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich.
Barnsley have only won one of their last 13 outings since February and are without a victory in their last four, but they could still finish in the top half of the table should Villa lose to Brighton. The visitors have lost five of their last six away games but have actually been better on the road than they have at home this season, which is something which can also be said about Newcastle, although the Magpies have only lost one of their last 12 outings at St James' Park.
Newcastle go into today's match knowing that victory may still not be enough for the title should Brighton also beat Aston Villa, but any slip-up from the Seagulls opens the door for the Magpies. Their superior goal difference means that they will win the title if they better Brighton's result, and they go into the match having not lost against Barnsley since September 1982. They have won back-to-back games to close the gap from seven points to just one, and another victory today would make it three on the bounce for the first time since December.
While Brighton's season has been an unmitigated success, Villa's has been very disappointing and they have never looked like threatening for an immediate return to the Premier League. They have only won one of their last five games and their highest possible finish is 11th place, while they could finish in the bottom half still too. They have won six of their last seven home games, though, keeping clean sheets in all of those wins, so this is not likely to be an easy game for the Seagulls.
Brighton's season will go down as a success whatever happens today, but if they don't win the title to go with their automatic promotion then they will be kicking themselves. They have lost both of their matches since securing promotion to allow Newcastle back into the race, and another defeat today would make it their worst run since January 2016. They will win the title if they match or better Newcastle's result, so they are still in the driving seat, but in truth it probably shouldn't have gone down to the wire like this.
Blackburn's form has improved just at the right time, going four unbeaten and only losing three of their last 14 games to keep their survival hopes alive until the final day. Rovers have also only conceded one goal in that four-match unbeaten streak, which could be crucial if it comes down to goal difference. They take on a Brentford side who have been very impressive this season, though, and they are also unbeaten in four ahead of this one. The hosts have won their last four home league games too and are bidding for five in a row for the first time in the Championship, whereas Blackburn have only won once again from home since November.
Blackburn have the most to do of the trio facing the drop today, knowing that they must keep one eye firmly on events at Forest. They have arguably the toughest of the final-day fixtures but know that even a defeat could be enough to see them safe, so long as they lose by less than Nottingham Forest against Ipswich. Blackburn's whole game plan today could well depend on how Forest are getting on, which should make for a fascinating spectacle.
Ipswich, meanwhile, have suffered from inconsistency this season and come into this match off the back of two consecutive losses. They have not lost three on the bounce since February 2016, but they have also only won one of their last seven away outings. It certainly isn't the toughest game Forest could have had to secure their Championship status for another season, although Ipswich will be keen to avoid the possibility of finishing as low as 19th.
Nottingham Forest are in the strange position of starting the day in a position of safety but knowing that even a win may not be good enough due to goal difference. If they match the scoreline from Blackburn's match then Forest stay up, but they have only won three of their last 15 games and lost last weekend to set up this nervy finale. They have only failed to score in one of their last 10 home games, though, and if only home form counted this season then they would be sitting safely in 13th place.
Birmingham will be coming up against a Bristol City side in decent form, though, having won four and lost none of their last five outings. The hosts can still finish as high as 15th if they string together a third consecutive win and a fifth on the bounce at home, where they are unbeaten in six games. Birmingham, by contrast, have only won on of their last 14 away games since November and have not kept a clean sheet on the road since September.
For Birmingham the task is clear today - win and they stay in the division. Harry Redknapp's side will also stay up if either of the teams below them fail to win, but they will want to do their job themselves and arguably have the easiest season-ending match of the three in danger of relegation. Birmingham ended a 10-game winless streak with a timely victory over Huddersfield last weekend and are looking for back-to-back wins for the first time since November.
11.35amThose are the main positions on the line this afternoon, but throughout the table teams will be jostling to secure as high a finish as they can. The likes of Aston Villa, for example, will want to end a disappointing campaign with a top-half finish at least. Let's have a more in-depth look at some of the games that really matter today, though...
11.33amThe final playoff place isn't mathematically sorted yet, but it would take a huge swing in goal difference for Fulham to be caught. The Cottagers can finish no higher than sixth and have a goal difference 13 better than that of Leeds, who sit three points behind. It would take a heavy defeat for Fulham against Sheffield Wednesday and a huge Leeds win against relegated Wigan for that to change.
11.31amThere is also the matter of playoff placings to be sorted out today, with one point separating Reading, Sheffield Wednesday and Huddersfield. Third place will be handed the supposedly kinder draw in the playoffs, and it is Reading who currently hold that position with a one-point advantage over the other two. If the Royals win then third place is theirs, but anything else leaves the door open for Wednesday or Huddersfield to leapfrog them in the table.
11.29amAt the other end of the table, both Newcastle United and Brighton have achieved their primary goal for the season by winning promotion, but the Championship title remains up for grabs. Brighton looked certain to win it a fortnight ago, but just one point separates the two sides in the table now. Newcastle have the better goal difference too, so if they better Brighton's result today then they will go up as champions - anything else and Brighton will win the title.
11.27amHere is that precarious situation at the bottom of the table - the goal difference could prove to be the most important column this afternoon as Birmingham's -20 means that not even a point will guarantee their safety. It is fascinatingly poised...
11.25amThings get a little more complicated between Nottingham Forest and Blackburn, who are currently level on 48 points. Forest are the right side of the dotted line as things stand, but only by virtue of having a goal difference one better than that of Blackburn. Forest must better or match Blackburn's score to guarantee survival then, but even a win may not be enough to keep them in the division if Blackburn win by more. By a similar token, Blackburn could also stay up if they lose, so long as Forest lose by a heavier scoreline.
11.23amPhew! So now we know who is playing, how about what they are playing for? Well, as I have already mentioned it is the relegation battle which is the most intriguing aspect of the final day, with Nottingham Forest, Birmingham and Blackburn all still in danger. Things are most straightforward for Birmingham, who will be safe if they win or if either Forest or Blackburn fail to win, but if the two teams directly below them do win and Birmingham draw or lose then they could go down.
11.02amCHAMPIONSHIP FINAL DAY FIXTURES: Before I bring you the swathes of team news, let's start off with a quick look at what is on offer this afternoon...
Aston Villa vs. Brighton Brentford vs. Blackburn Bristol City vs. Birmingham Burton Albion vs. Reading Huddersfield vs. Cardiff Newcastle vs. Barnsley Norwich vs. QPR Nottingham Forest vs. Ipswich Rotherham vs. Derby Sheffield Wednesday vs. Fulham Wigan vs. Leeds Wolves vs. Preston
11amMorning all! Nine months of action has all come down to this day as the 2016-17 Championship regular season comes to a close this afternoon, and for a few teams it promises to be a decisive day. Three teams - all of whom were amongst England's elite not too long ago - can still suffer relegation from the second tier today, while Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, both of whom have already sealed promotion, will battle it out for the title. It promises to be another unpredictable and exciting day of Championship action, so let's waste no time in getting started!