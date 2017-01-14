Jan 14, 2017 at 5.30pm UK at ​Molineux
WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
vs.
Aston Villa

Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa discussing Graham Taylor tribute

Graham Taylor in the dugout during his time with Aston Villa in March 2002.
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are in discussions with Graham Taylor's family over a "fitting" tribute to the late manager.
Last Updated: Friday, January 13, 2017 at 12:46 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are in discussions about providing a "fitting" tribute to Graham Taylor when the two sides meet at Molineux tomorrow.

The 72-year-old died unexpectedly of a suspected heart attack on Thursday following an illustrious footballing career that saw him manage both of the Midlands sides, as well as the England national team and Watford.

The EFL have confirmed that a minute's applause will be held before every game in the Championship, League One and League Two tomorrow as a tribute to Taylor and according to the Express & Star, Wolves and Villa are in contact with Taylor's family about an additional tribute in light of the poignancy of their clash.

Taylor spent 20 months in charge of Wolves in his first managerial job since resigning as England boss in 1993, while he had two stints in charge at Villa Park and retired there in 2003.

The match between the two Midlands sides will be screened live on Sky Sports tomorrow evening.

