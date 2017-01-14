Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are in discussions with Graham Taylor's family over a "fitting" tribute to the late manager.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa are in discussions about providing a "fitting" tribute to Graham Taylor when the two sides meet at Molineux tomorrow.

The 72-year-old died unexpectedly of a suspected heart attack on Thursday following an illustrious footballing career that saw him manage both of the Midlands sides, as well as the England national team and Watford.

The EFL have confirmed that a minute's applause will be held before every game in the Championship, League One and League Two tomorrow as a tribute to Taylor and according to the Express & Star, Wolves and Villa are in contact with Taylor's family about an additional tribute in light of the poignancy of their clash.

Taylor spent 20 months in charge of Wolves in his first managerial job since resigning as England boss in 1993, while he had two stints in charge at Villa Park and retired there in 2003.

The match between the two Midlands sides will be screened live on Sky Sports tomorrow evening.