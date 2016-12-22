Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell says his side will aim to keep costs down in the January transfer window.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell has admitted that his side will not bring in more than two or three players in the January transfer window.

A total of 13 players were signed by Wolves in pre-season at a cost of around £14m in transfer fees alone.

However, because of financial fair play rules, the 43-year-old is looking to keep costs down this time round.

Thelwell told the Express & Star: "It'll be more out than in. We've got enough fringe players in my view and we don't want to put any more barriers in front of the young ones coming through.

"With financial fair play as it is, you can't continue to spend big without stepping outside the rules. It won't be a load more players for a load more money – it'll be some sensible additions if we can get them.

"We are going to work hard to get two or three to improve the XI or the matchday squad and get back to an evolved plan."

Wolves are currently 18th in the Championship table.