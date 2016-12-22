General view of Molineux

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolverhampton Wanderers aiming to keep costs down in January

A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell says his side will aim to keep costs down in the January transfer window.
Last Updated: Thursday, December 22, 2016 at 22:08 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers sporting director Kevin Thelwell has admitted that his side will not bring in more than two or three players in the January transfer window.

A total of 13 players were signed by Wolves in pre-season at a cost of around £14m in transfer fees alone.

However, because of financial fair play rules, the 43-year-old is looking to keep costs down this time round.

Thelwell told the Express & Star: "It'll be more out than in. We've got enough fringe players in my view and we don't want to put any more barriers in front of the young ones coming through.

"With financial fair play as it is, you can't continue to spend big without stepping outside the rules. It won't be a load more players for a load more money – it'll be some sensible additions if we can get them.

"We are going to work hard to get two or three to improve the XI or the matchday squad and get back to an evolved plan."

Wolves are currently 18th in the Championship table.

Paul Lambert looks on prior to kickoff during the FA Cup fift- round match between Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United on February 21, 2016
>
A general view of a corner flag ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford at Molineux on March 7, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Newcastle UnitedNewcastle22161545172849
2Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton22146235142148
3Reading2212463029140
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2212372626039
5Leeds UnitedLeeds2212282622438
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2211472623337
7Derby CountyDerby2210662315836
8Birmingham CityBirmingham229762729-234
9Fulham2289538281033
10Norwich CityNorwich2210393734333
11Preston North EndPreston229583027332
12Barnsley229493835331
13Aston Villa2271052321231
14Brentford2284102728-128
15Ipswich TownIpswich227782224-228
16Bristol City2283112827127
17Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2275103539-426
18Wolverhampton WanderersWolves226792830-225
19Queens Park RangersQPR2265112031-1123
20Cardiff CityCardiff2265112436-1223
21Burton Albion2257102330-722
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2255122737-1020
23Wigan AthleticWigan2246121827-918
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2224162148-2710
